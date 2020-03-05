Ryan Hurd thinks he was "in the wrong city" during the Nashville tornado

WENN / Judy Eddy

The singer of & # 39; To a T & # 39 ;, who was far from his wife Maren Morris when the disaster hit the state, admits it's & # 39; really difficult & # 39; See the damage caused by the tornado.

Up News Info –

Ryan hurd He could be in New York City when a deadly tornado hit Nashville, but his heart was at home. A day after the devastating tornado swept through central Tennessee, the "To a T" singer talked about how he really felt away from his pregnant wife. Maren morris.

Speaking to ET Online on Wednesday, February 4, the singer of "Love in a Bar" admitted: "Yesterday was very, very difficult. It was difficult to be in New York." He added: "I felt that I was in the wrong city at that time. I felt that I should have been at home. I don't think anyone would have blamed me for coming back."

%MINIFYHTML0fe177ec7b02c569870dad283da9bf2d11% %MINIFYHTML0fe177ec7b02c569870dad283da9bf2d12%

While he was glad Maren was well and that his house was saved, the co-writer of Blake shelton"Lonely Tonight" was saddened by what his neighbors had been through. "Once I discovered that Maren was fine and our house was fine, the focus is on all our neighbors around us who lost their home or sometimes more than that," he said. "It's really hard to see those photos."

The 33-year-old, who was in the Big Apple for two concerts supporting his EP "Platonic", shared how difficult it was to "see photos of places I love and had so many incredible moments in life; restaurants, bars, all that neighborhood ". Noting that now everything had "disappeared and damaged," he said he had not yet "exceeded that point" and was still processing what had happened.

Despite the devastation, Hurd believed that Nashville could recover. "[I have seen] many publications about people who help, people I don't even know, picking trees and delivering food to people and water to people who help," he said. "It can take about three weeks until we regain power. It won't be a quick recovery. It's really special to see people help their neighbors and support them and be resilient in a very difficult time."

A day earlier, Hurd and his wife went to their individual social media accounts to confirm their safety. "The places we have loved for many years no longer seem to be there. We are very grateful and devastated at the same time," he wrote in his. Meanwhile, his wife Maren shared his: "The tornado must have lost our stable by an inch because we are fine, but I am very exhausted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city."