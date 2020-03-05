Sabri Lamouchi: The manager who makes Nottingham Forest fans dream again Football news

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Millwall live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm Friday night; The start is at 7.45 p.m.







When Sabri Lamouchi arrived at the City Ground last summer, his own ambitions were much more short-term than making Nottingham Forest fans dream of finishing their long wait for Premier League football.

"My dream was to end the season," jokes the Frenchman, who signed a one-year contract at Forest last June.

He was right to be cautious. In recent times, a manager who sees a full campaign in Forest has become very rare. He is his twelfth permanent head since June 2011.

He also has the club dreaming of finishing in the top six for the first time since the 2010/11 season. They have spent most of the season firmly integrated into the first six, and still have little hope of automatic promotion.

Lamouchi has focused on the team and joined the fan base. Forests are really a threat in the Championship again.

"The vision is simple," he explains. "It's about the result, the performance, the hard work and the humility. The players know exactly what they need to do with and without the ball. They are not children, they are professionals and they are focused on the same."

"As a manager, I need to take everyone with me in the same direction and make sure that in the end we don't regret it."

"We just want to do the job and enjoy it, and I feel very lucky and proud to be the manager of this club, with the past and the history it has."

Lamouchi's managerial career has been somewhat nomadic. Before arriving at Forest he took over the national team of Ivory Coast, El Jaish in Qatar and Rennes in France.

His career as a player kept him largely in France and Italy, while winning 12 games with Les Bleus, so the Championship is a totally new experience.

The reading game earlier this season stands out as a roller coaster in particular, with two goals at the end of the detention time that provides Lamouchi with the full range of emotions. While the passion in the City Ground during his victory over Leeds last month is something he hopes will be reproduced for the rest of the campaign, starting with his confrontation in the City Ground against Millwall on Friday night, live Sky Sports Football.

"Only football can make you so happy and in the next minute so disappointed," he says. "I remember the reading game. In the 96th minute you think you have three points, and then 17 seconds later they score."

"But this is football, this is the Championship. Emotionally I want to prepare myself and my players for the next 10 games. We need to enjoy this exciting final. We have six more games at home and I'm sure we don't need to ask for more support from our fans.

"If we have the same incredible night we had against Leeds during the next six games, we will have a fantastic atmosphere. We are all looking for the same dream."

When talking about Nottingham Forest, it is impossible to avoid the history of the club. There are, after all, not too many European champions twice hitting the lower leagues of the continent.

The appointment of O & # 39; Neill last year was intended to remember the glory days of Brian Clough, but nostalgia does not always work in modern football, and Lamouchi is more anxious to look forward.

"Not many clubs have this kind of history and working in a club with such a fantastic past makes me proud," he said. "It's a great challenge for me and the players because you feel it."

"I don't want to disrespect history, but it's not my story. There aren't many people in the club now that I was here (in the late 70s and 80s) when Forest was the best team in England and in Europe."

"I don't want us to live in the past, you should enjoy the present and have confidence in the future. I just want to look forward."

The play-offs still seem to be the most likely route back to the first flight to Forest, which would remain a real achievement considering that eight years have passed since the last time they finished in the top six.

Fans may dream, but Lamouchi will remain grounded. His only goal, after all, is to reach the end of his one-year contract.

"I am not focusing on (the promotion)," he said. "My dream was to end the season, since I have a one-year contract. Now I just want to get as many points as we can and see where it takes us."