San Mateo County holds an emotional meeting about the closure of the Seton Medical Center – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – Seton Medical Center owners could announce their closure in a few days, a San Mateo County supervisor said Wednesday before an emotionally charged meeting to discuss how the county could save the hospital.

"The devastation that is going to happen is going to be tremendous," said supervisor David Canepa. "We will have emergency rooms throughout the county that are stressed, people who need attention, especially those who are communities of elderly people of color, this is a tragedy."

Supervisors held a study session on Wednesday night to discuss associating with hospital owners or acquiring it completely to prevent their doors from closing. The leaders of Santa Clara County were able to save the O & # 39; Connor Hospital in San José and the St. Louise de Gilroy Regional Center by buying them from the fighter Verity, owner of the Seton Medical Center.

Verity declared bankruptcy, but, according to Canepa, rejected at least two offers from potential buyers who wish to continue operating Seton as a hospital.

Frustration has increased in recent weeks as county leaders feel a lack of transparency from Verity and Seton.

Canepa told the crowd that the town hall was full that Verity's CEO had been invited to the meeting, but that he didn't show up. Instead, Verity's lawyer attended, but told the court that he was not allowed to answer Canepa's questions about the possible closure of the hospital next week.

"You know that I cannot speak with you or with the hearing about client attorney privilege communications," said the lawyer. "I have ethical obligations as a member of the status bar, I can't do what you ask me to do. I know this is entertaining, but I can't answer questions about my communications with my client."

The room was full of many of Seton's employees who wondered if they would soon lose their jobs. Many stood up to speak and beg the supervisors to help save Seton, as well as to address Verity's lawyer.

"What a shame," said a woman who identified herself as a Seton nurse. "We know what Verity has done, they are criminals."

Canepa said he believes Seton owners are acting on "greed,quot; with plans to sell massive property for profit. Supervisors announced that they would hold a special meeting on Friday as the study session did not allow them to make any decisions about their next step.

Seton, who is the largest employer in the city and serves at least 20,000 patients a year alone in the emergency room, serves many low-income residents, according to Canepa. He said its closure would force many patients out of the county, which would push them further from their homes and relatives.

"The county has a responsibility to make additional contributions and see what we can do, in the worst case, acquire the hospital," Canepa said.