She hid from the mafia for decades. Now she helps people defend themselves.

After five years living with a different name and a different identity, without a job to talk about and living with a government stipend, he asked to be allowed to work, and took a job picking tomatoes and olives in the fields.

Then he opened a business, eager to work and not live on the leaves of the government.

%MINIFYHTMLa94ec2570d275eceac1b62b6679bb17611% %MINIFYHTMLa94ec2570d275eceac1b62b6679bb17612%

Finally, in 2015, he got a job in the civil service: he pressed and helped ensure legislation that allowed the recruitment of witnesses by the Italian government. Living under state protection. Three years later, the Five Star Movement approached him, through a mutual acquaintance, to see if he would consider running for a position on his ticket. She consulted her family and, with her approval, decided to flee, under her real name.

Today, from within the parliament, he is actively campaigning on behalf of the less than 100 people living under the Italian witness protection program (a community of 400 people if their families are counted).

That the local Sicilians chose her to represent them in parliament in Rome was "probably because they saw that she was a decent person: that if she denounced Mafiosi, at least she was clean," he explained. "They saw the hope of truth and justice."

Her parliamentary term runs out in 2023. Ms. Aiello is not sure she wants to run again. "This environment is not really made for me: politics is not clean, nor transparent," he said. "There are murky agreements and commitments, which I don't like."

Ms. Aiello acknowledged that, compared to 30 years ago, when she was a teenager who knew her future husband, the circumstances in Sicily were very different for young and old.

"There are more laws, and there is more talk about the mafia," he said. "There are classes on the subject in schools, and important associations against the mafia talk to schoolchildren, protecting future generations against organized crime."