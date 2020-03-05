Tanker truck carrying milk plows in cars parked in Temple City – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A tanker truck carrying milk crashed into several parked cars early Thursday, but miraculously, no one was injured.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m., when police said the truck heading south on Baldwin Avenue crashed into several parked cars.

The accident safety video shows that the truck crashed into at least five parked cars, sending one to the yard of a house. The cabin of the tanker truck ended up embedded in the back of a minivan, next to two other cars that had separated.

“It was a horrible sound. We were sure there were fatalities, ”said neighbor Chris Sykes. "But fortunately there wasn't, only the only driver who doesn't seem to be injured."

The driver was not injured in the accident, and the police of Arcadia, the investigating agency, says that deterioration does not seem to be a factor.