Taylor Swift approves Niall Horan's version of his song & # 39; Lover & # 39;

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Nice to Meet Ya & # 39; is associated with the creator of hits & # 39; Undrunk & # 39; Fletcher to give a rock spin to Taylor's success, which they reveal during their Spotify Singles session.

Up News Info –

Taylor Swift he gives his seal of approval to Niall HoranThe cover of its simple "Lover". Shortly after Only one direction The member released his version of the main song from his 2019 album, "Me!" Hitmaker turned to social networks to share his thinking about his duo with Fletcher.

On Wednesday, March 4, the 30-year-old singer used her Instagram Story ID to share the rock transformation of the "Slow Hands" singer. Applauding the effort, he praised: "This is absolutely AWESOME." She added: "@niallhoran & @findingxfletcher LOVE YOU BOYS."

%MINIFYHTML32db71d72678d69ea8d94432762f1dbe11% %MINIFYHTML32db71d72678d69ea8d94432762f1dbe12%

Taylor Swift approved the cover of Niall Horan.

Horan's reinvention of "Lover" with his 25-year-old label partner gave a touch of rock ballad to the Grammy-nominated song of Swift. Recorded at the London Air Studios, it was released as part of the Spotify Singles series. Along with that, Horan also released a new version of his own song, "No Judgment."

Speaking about his Spotify Singles session, the "This Town" singer said in a statement: "I always love being invited to participate in the Spotify Singles sessions. It's good to get out of the comfort zone and try something different."

"When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me," said the former boyfriend of Hailee Steinfeld continued. "& # 39; Lover & # 39; is one of my favorite songs I've heard for a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Hopefully she likes it."

The day his Lover version was available, Horan shared with his Twitter follower, "A great day recording a live version of no trial and a version of Lover by the lovely @ taylorswift13 for the @Spotify singles sessions." Retweeting his post, wrote Fletcher, his collaborator, "had to reimagine the perfect pop song by @ taylorswift13 Lover with the lovely @NiallOfficial."

The Irish singer shared the behind the scenes of the recording.

"Lover" is Swift's third single on his seventh studio album. Released in August 2019, it reached number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. On the album itself, Swift has previously opened to "Good morning america" Robin Roberts, "One thing about this album that is really special to me is that it is the first one I will own of my work."