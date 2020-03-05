The Arizona State Chamber approves a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from practicing school sports

TSR Policy: After hours of debate, the Arizona House of Representatives passed a new bill that, if passed, would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in school sports.

The "Sports to Save Women Act,quot;, which was presented by Republican representative Nancy Barto, would require interscholastic and intramural sports sponsored by educational institutions to explicitly designate sports for men or women based on a student's biological sex.

“This bill is about justice. That's. What is right on the field, the court, the track and the pool, ”Barto told ABC News.

The bill would apply to female teams from K-12 schools, community colleges and universities in Arizona. Opponents of the bill say the bill does not protect LGBTQ youth.

The bill was first presented on February 3 and was passed in the Chamber a month later according to the lines of the match 31-29.

The bill states that if disputed, "a student may establish the student's sex by submitting a statement signed by the doctor stating the student's gender,quot; and an analysis of the student's DNA.

Barto said men have an "undeniable physical advantage over women in sports," citing the biological differences between men and women from lung capacity and muscle mass to testosterone levels.

“That is why we have separated male and female sports. And that is why women have been so successful in achieving greatness in the countryside and all the benefits that it entails, ”continued Barto. "What has changed are the interscholastic policies that allow biological men who identify themselves as women to compete in women's teams."

Democratic representative Daniel Hernández Jr. called the measure an "anti-trans bill,quot; and said its approval is a "sad day,quot; for Arizona.

"TToday is a sad day for Arizona. After almost 6 hours of debate, an anti-trans bill in the house was passed. 2706 is not a professional woman and is bad for AZ and bad for business. Badly written and rammed despite hundreds of opposite businesses. #TransGirlsAreGirls"He tweeted.

Despite strong opposition from House Democrats, as well as Arizona Diamondbacks and PayPal and Uber, the measure will now reach the Senate.

