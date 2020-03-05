The best strategy tips for the 2020 fantasy baseball auction: draft tips for finding values

Before offering tips and strategy projects for 2020 fantasy baseball auctions, I have to admit that I've always been more of the "do what I say, not what I do,quot; type. I like to take risks. I often go with instincts and instincts as much as I trust empirical data. I always stay informed, but on many occasions I turn left even when the indications point to the right. It may not be the most sensible way to do my business, but I tend to end up in the right place.

The way I do my own fantasy auctions is not how I would advise beginners to address theirs. In general terms, it is better to be safe than out of the box with too bold or unconventional methods. Obviously, you should take a risk with regard to the selection of players, but this is not an article on how to choose players. This is an article about how you are doing acquiring Those players at auction.

Obviously you don't have to take everything I say here as a gospel. Consider it more a plane than anything else. After all, there is more than one way to have a successful auction. However, if you follow these eight simple steps, you will put yourself in a much better position to win your league.

1. The strategy is very useful, so have a plan

This seems quite easy to follow, especially for a beginner. Auctions can be confusing, overwhelming and even a bit intimidating if a strategy is not chosen, so be sure to follow a plan. Do you want to pay to launch? Ahead. Do you want to invest in energy and be cheap in speed? By all means. Do you want to distribute your money instead of using a more "stars and scrubs,quot; approach? For sure. Either way you feel you want to attack this auction is fine. Again, there is no one right way. For each his own, just do it with a purpose and an intact methodology. The worst thing you can do to yourself is to go blind and just say that you want to grab the players X, Y and Z and whatever happens. That is not a plan. Prepare yourself with a very specific strategy / game plan and move on from beginning to end. (More on this in council No. 4.)

2. Know your enemy

When it comes to a fantasy baseball auction, there are two quotes that come to mind:

“If you know the enemy and yourself, you should not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for each victory you will also suffer a defeat. ” – Sun Tzu from "The Art of War,quot;

"If you can't see the fool in your first half hour at the table, then They are the fool. – Mike McDermott of "Rounders,quot;

Both apply equally.

Having a solid understanding of the group of players and using skillfully calculated spreadsheets will only take you to a certain point. Sure, you know which players are prepared for a breakup and who are the best "sleepers,quot;, but guess what? Like everyone else. John Q. Public, that crazy Google machine that all children talk about these days, is easily available, and with the excess of fantasy sites that exist, few stones remain unturned. But if you know the inner workings of the minds of those with whom you are competing, well, then the battle can be easily won no matter what spreadsheet has the sexiest algorithm.

Think about it: if you are at an auction and know that your brother-in-law cannot be without Francisco Lindor, then he bids him. If you know that your entire league subscribes to the "always wait to start pitching,quot; philosophy, steal some aces before to solidify. You need to know when to zigzag before they hit. A practical knowledge of the subject is one thing. A practical knowledge of your opponents is what gives you the advantage you need to win.

3) Nominate with purpose

This is a big one. There are not enough people who think properly about their nominations in each round. Some simply get off their ranking list and throw the next uncrossed name they see; Some do not even think much about it. Always have a reason for your nomination. If you're looking for people to eat your money, start throwing high-profile, high-cost names that you don't have interest in, or nominate your favorite players and see how they sell in excess.

Sometimes, you can even get away with the nomination of someone that the majority is undervaluing and get it cheaper than you should. How many times have you seen a miser in your auction spend the killer's value early because he or she is so focused on withholding their money to stock up on medium-level goals? There are a variety of reasons to nominate players throughout their auction. Just make sure you have one in mind before throwing a name.

4. Have a plan for your budget

Each auction has a strict salary cap, and each owner is in the same boat entering his auction (anyway, in the leagues that are not holders). But you can differentiate yourself by deciding how you want to allocate your money. You can divide it by dividing between throwing and hitting or you can divide it by individual positions. Both will work well. Personally, I prefer only one division between hitting and throwing (usually something near a 65/35 percent split in favor of hitting), but that's me. However, if you do not set at least a basic budget, then you could end up spending all your money on gardeners and not leaving anything to throw pitchers (or players, or receivers …). That will not work. Take a look at the possible auction values ​​of the players in some different sites just to get a basic idea. Make sure those prices are based on the same format and / or criteria and see how they fit your budget.

Now, when I say "stick to that,quot;, there is some room for maneuver here. Suppose you have a budget of $ 260 and decide to spend 65 percent on batting ($ 169) and 35 percent on pitching ($ 91). If you feel comfortable with your first pair of pitchers and think you can get some extra pitchers for lower prices, you can certainly borrow from that budget to contribute a little more to get the hitters you want. It's not an exact science, and if your 169/91 division ends in 160/100, that's fine. You will also discover that you will get players for less than you expected and you can always return the money you previously borrowed. Again, it is only a guide. Don't go crazy and suddenly invest $ 20 to one side or the other, but a couple of dollars here and there is acceptable.

5. Level up your rankings and be realistic about your goals

Player ratings are excellent for discerning between No. 5 gardener and No. 40 gardener, but what is the difference between the fifth and ninth outfielder? Maybe boy number 5 hits a few more home runs while number 9 steals some more bases; Maybe No. 5 drives in 20 more runs, but No. 9 reaches 30 more batting points. Sometimes, the difference in value is insignificant, since each person can help you differently. That's why you group them into levels.

Player A can have an estimated value of $ 25 and player B registers to $ 22. Both do more or less similar things for you with respect to raw numbers, and although Player B can be considered cheaper, their values Generals are extremely similar. Of course, taking one over the other may require you to point to the categories you have despised over each other, but for the most part, both players are likely to provide similar performance. Breaking your rankings into levels will allow you to swing much more easily if someone is bidding excessively with a guy you originally wanted.

As for being sensible, make sure you don't just aim for the best man in every position. You will never win them all. If you want a first level 1B level, know that you will have to demote it elsewhere. If the upper level 1B has to do with human resources and driven races, then point to a lower level SS whose strength lies in the SB and the races. Even if you are trying a "stars and bushes,quot; approach, you must be very specific with your lower level businesses. Don't just grab men to fill your list.

6. Sometimes, you just have to let go

Yes, I know, you really want Blake Snell on your team. Who would not? Is a pitcher Y You have a lot of pun on your name at your disposal. But as much as he wishes, if he has budgeted only $ 30 for him and his idiot friend is raising the price to $ 40, he may have to let his idiot friend have it. As hard as it may be, what you really don't want is to blow your budget to the point where you get hurt in the long term. Again, deviating from your planned budget for a few dollars here and there is fine, but perhaps that $ 30 that you budgeted for Snell can be invested in the acquisition of someone like Chris Paddack, which many consider to be on the same level.

7. ABC (always calculated)

If you do your auction online, most websites will show you how much money you have left and what your maximum bid may be. However, it does not show how much money you have left depending on your budget and possible assignments to hit / throw / individual positions. Do the math. Yes, even if you only have a few dollars, it is imperative to have the correct numbers in front of you. The only thing worse than being the idiot who bids more than he or she is is the person who leaves money at the table (and a renowned player was lost before because he didn't spend $ 5 more).

8. Pay attention!

Unless there is a life or death emergency or you are looking for a player's statistics, save your damn phone. Send text messages to your partner at your own time. There is nothing worse than the flow of your eraser that is being ruined because someone is not paying attention. We have seen it a million times: someone nominates players who have already been eliminated or, as we said before, loses their money supply and begins to show money they don't have. An auction is long enough without any nimrod extending your stay due to incompetence.

Again, all this is just a guide, but it is sensible. Complying with these eight simple steps will not only help you succeed in your auction, but your entire league will probably have a much better time. Good luck, and I will see you all in the money this year!