The identity of the taco is revealed

FOX

The new episode of the FOX singing competition show features the remaining four singers of Group B who take the stage to flaunt their skills, although only 3 of them are headed to Super 9.

Up News Info –

On the Wednesday March 4 episode of "The masked singer"Season 3, the remaining four singers of Group B were taking the stage to flaunt their skills. However, only 3 of them headed to Super 9.

The night began with a performance by Kitty, who sang Miranda Lambert"Mama's broken heart." As a clue, he gave his friendship bracelet, which said "fireworks", to judge Robin Thicke. He explained that it was because "the first time we met we were on." The judges guessed that Kitty could be Christina Ricci, Kristen bell Y Haylie Duff.

%MINIFYHTML5652c28931949e3edee1b5d2a04a597111% %MINIFYHTML5652c28931949e3edee1b5d2a04a597112%

<br />

The next actor was the Taco, who liked to help "people when they get depressed." He offered a performance of "Can & # 39; t Help Myself" by The four tops. His friendship bracelet was for Nicole Scherzinger and said "kiss". The guesses included Barry Manilow, Howie Mandel Y Jerry springer.

Meanwhile, the banana was redeemed with the performance of Bill withers"Read on Me" after forgetting the lyrics during his performance last week. He gave his friendship bracelet, which said "ninety", to Jenny McCarthy, explaining that they had the opportunity to hang out as friends back then. Among those whose names were thrown into the mix to guess were Michael Andretti, Brad Paisley Y Johnny Knoxville.

<br />

Concluding the episode was the Frog, who took the stage to act The Gap Band"You threw me a bomb." He gave his friendship bracelet, which said "all we do is win" for "friend" T-Pain. T-Pain assumed that the Frog was Ludacriswhile other panelists thought that he could be Tommy Davidson or Omarion.

<br />

Finally, it was revealed that Kitty, Banana and The Frog were heading to Super 9. That meant that the singer who was sent home that night was the Taco. For the final guess, Nicole and Jenny still believed that the Taco was Barry Manilow and Jerry Springer, respectively. In the meantime, Ken jeong and Robin guessed Martin Short with name of T-Pain Kelsey Grammer.

<br />

None of them understood correctly because Taco was actually "Dancing with the stars"host Tom Bergeron.