The winner of the Golden Bear, Mohammad Rasoulof, will serve a one-year jail sentence in Iran

WENN / JSB2 / PixPlanete

The director of & # 39; There Is No Evil & # 39 ;, who won the prestigious award at the Berlin Film Festival 2020, was arrested in 2010 for & # 39; propaganda against the regime & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a prison sentence in Iran.

Rasoulof has faced problems with government censorship in the past, and was previously arrested in 2010 for "propaganda against the regime," a charge that imposed a six-year prison sentence. The punishment was subsequently reduced to only one year.

%MINIFYHTML1765f99573763a77553df4dcebc820c211% %MINIFYHTML1765f99573763a77553df4dcebc820c212%

However, the Iranian government had not imposed the sentence and left Rasoulof to continue making films such as "There is no harm," which won the prestigious Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday, March 2. Despite his victory at the Rasoulof festival, he was unable to attend due to a ban that prevented him from traveling abroad: his passport was confiscated in 2017 after returning to his home country after the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, where he projected his movie, "A man of integrity."

And now, his lawyer confirmed to the Associated Press, the Iranian government has called Rasoulof to serve his one-year prison sentence.

He added that they plan to appeal the decision, particularly in light of the tension in the Iranian prison system caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have sent some 54,000 prisoners to their homes temporarily in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.