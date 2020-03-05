Toya Wright and Reginae Carter are criticized for wearing black paint on their faces in these photos: here is the explanation for makeup

Toya Wright and her adult daughter, Reginae Carter, like many thousands of people, recently traveled to New Orleans at the end of February for the most important holiday of the year: Mardi Gras.

Many descended into the city for fun, music, good food like king cakes, plastic beads parades and many costumes.

Toya and Reginae shared several photos where they wear black paint on their faces, which is a traditional costume for Zulu.

Some people, who felt offended, turned to social networks to share their thoughts and ask questions.

One person asked: "Ummmmmm I think it's a black face. Or is it just me ????"

It may or may not be something of Nola, but it sure seems insensitive and offensive to the real African community … "

A defender of the ladies of Lil Wayne said: "No, it is not. If you do not understand the culture of Mardi Gras, you will not understand."

Another critic declared: “What Zulu is this? As if they were referring to the South African Zulu tribe? Because that tribe does not use any of the things that these women wear. What is hapening here????

Somehow I feel offended, but I understand the tradition. "

This person explained: “A traditional costume for Zulu. In short … the Zulus, the horsemen painted their faces in this way to make fun of the whites who made fun of them with their black faces. "

He added: "The costumes, Banks explained, pay tribute to the Zulu people of South Africa, who expelled British settlers,quot; with sticks and spears at the end of the 19th century. Inspired by a 1909 theater performance on the Zulus, the first members of the group put on their notion of tribal dress and, too poor to afford the masks, imitated the Zulu war painting to comply with the rules of the city according to which the participants of the Carnival parade hide their identities. "

He concluded his explanation by saying: "It is a tradition that you have been doing for Mardi Gras for decades. So, how would you be making fun of the culture if it were part of your NO culture? You all do not have to be sensitive to everything & # 39; & # 39 ;.

This fan revealed: “But nonetheless. You are all present in two issues: Zulu and black face. Black makeup is used as a mask because according to city ordinances, and your face has to be covered. They chose to paint instead of a real mask to hide their identity. As far as the Zulu tribe is concerned, nobody in New Orleans cares about South Africans, at least I don't. It is the theme of the club like many other symbols that people complain about. Everyone will not agree. The problem is that people think that every problem is their problem. It is not. Happy carnival 💛💚💜 "

Toya and Reginae did not address the issue.



