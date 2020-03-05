Twitter prepares ephemeral tweets and starts testing in Brazil

San francisco California – Twitter is starting to try tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.

The company says that ephemeral tweets, which it calls "fleets,quot; due to their fleeting nature, are designed to dispel the concerns of new users that could be disconnected by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

The fleets cannot be retweeted and will not like. People can respond to them, but the responses are shown as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any round trip into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

Despite having high profile users like President Donald Trump, Twitter has lagged behind other technological powers such as Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. Twitter hopes that by offering tweets that disappear, people are more likely to share casual and everyday thoughts, and to do so more frequently.

The new feature recalls the "stories,quot; of Instagram and Facebook and Snapchat snapshots, which allow users to post messages and photos of short duration. These features are increasingly popular among social network users looking for smaller groups and more private chats.

But Twitter often plays a different role than Instagram or Facebook, operating not only as a basis for conversation but as a platform for politicians and other public figures. The disappearance of tweets could make it more difficult to hold those people accountable, monitor their posts and verify them.

Social media services often try new features in smaller markets before taking them to the US. UU. And to other places, if they do.

Twitter said it can bring fleets to other countries depending on how the Brazil test goes. In his blog published on Wednesday, Twitter said it will analyze how the new feature "changes the way it interacts and if it allows you to share what you are thinking more comfortably."