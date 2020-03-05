U.S. Army UU. Awards BAE Systems contract for deadly BONUS – Defense Blog

The British multinational defense, security and aerospace company has announced that the US military. UU. You are buying additional advanced BONUS ammunition manufactured by BAE Systems and Nexter from France.

BONUS is a 155-millimeter ammunition designed to destroy armored targets and will be used by the army fleet of self-propelled M109 shells and M777 ultralight towed shells.

The Army is buying BONUS through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which provides effective and profitable multinational solutions to the Alliance, its Nations and Partners.

The BONUS round contains two nuclear warheads with sensors with advanced target search sensors. Once deployed, they independently search, track and attack targets within an area of ​​32,000 square meters.

"This additional order shows the confidence of the Army in the BONUS system," said Lena Gillström, managing director of BAE Systems Weapon Systems Sweden. "This advanced technology facilitates the attack of two targets with ammunition to increase combat efficiency and lethality on the battlefield."

The BONUS ammunition has been jointly developed and produced by BAE Systems and the French-based Nexter ammunition.

Work under this contract begins immediately with deliveries that will begin in 2021. Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and the United States are among the countries with BONUS in their arsenal.