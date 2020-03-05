Varun Dhawan shows us who is the real Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan always has extravagant ways to promote his upcoming films. Soon will star in the reboot of Coolie No. 1. of his father David Dhawan. The actor will rehearse the role played by Govinda and we are sure that he will bring the humor that the veteran actor managed to transfer to his performance on the day. Today Varun Dhawan tweeted something really interesting and revealed who really deserves the coolie tag No. 1.

The Ministry of Railways had shared photos of coolies girls working at the train station and carrying luggage for passengers. The image was subtitled by saying: “Working for Indian Railways, these coolies girls have proven they are second to none! We greet you! … "When Varun Dhawan came across this post, he soon tweeted it by saying," Yeh hain # coolieno1 … "



Coolie No 1 is scheduled to launch on May 1. The movie will see him for the first time in front of Sara Ali Khan. These actors will be seen dancing with the hit songs of the 90s like Ishq hai suhana and Tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon.