We have learned to coexist without trying to change. – Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. After tying the knot in 2015, the two have always remained united in good times and bad times. Her adorable two-year-old daughter, Inaaya, is a symbol of her lovely journey so far.

%MINIFYHTML03de97d72067581e450c4c3fd8067f7711% %MINIFYHTML03de97d72067581e450c4c3fd8067f7712%

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Soha Ali Khan revealed that both have become more mature over time and are giving a true example of a happy family. She said: "There was a time when I was trying to change Kunal and I wanted him to behave as I expected. But over time you realize certain things. I realized that he is who he is, and I am who I am and we we are we have learned to coexist without trying to change ourselves. " Soha feels that after Innaya, her priorities have changed. Now, his life is not about his career, but about the people he loves. Soha said: "My career has always been part of my life, but it is not my whole life. Therefore, my priorities will always be the people I love."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal are collaborating on a film about the life of Kate Ram Jethmalani's lawyer and politician.