When is the 2020 selection Sunday? Show date, time, TV channel to reveal NCAA tournament support

The NCAA Tournament is the most exciting and maddening time of the year for basketball fans (hence the name "March Madness,quot;). And it all starts with Selection Sunday.

Before hoop fans can dive into the three-week culmination of the 2019-20 season, we must first find out which teams will really participate in March Madness.

A double-edged sword, the NCAA tournament selection program can be stimulating for teams that sneak into the tournament and heartbreaking for those who fall short. For those teams that know they will be part of the final field, it's just a matter of solving the planting, which can be fascinating in its own right, especially in a year without a clearly elite team that stands out above the rest.

With that, here is everything you need to know about Selection Sunday 2020, including dates, times, TV channels, support projections and more:

When is the 2020 selection Sunday?

Date: Sunday March 15

Sunday March 15 Time: 6 p.m. ET

The 2020 selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 15. The NCAA tournament support disclosure will be issued at 6 p.m. ET, although the 68 complete teams cannot be presented until the various tournaments of that day's conference are completed.

Which channel shows the March Madness selection?

The NCAA selection program will air once again on CBS, and can be streamed live online on NCAA March Madness Live. CBS will launch the region-by-region support over the course of an hour, avoiding the disastrous 2018 TBS experiment in which it revealed the equipment alphabetically, without revealing the actual support support.

A similar accident took place in 2016, when CBS delayed its disclosure of support for two hours, which allowed another person to filter a completely accurate support on Twitter. Fortunately, this year's program must be concise and focus on what people really want to discuss: support.

Selection format of the 2020 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament 68 deep is composed of two types of equipment: automatic qualifiers and general offers. Automatic classifiers, which make up 32 of the 68 teams presented on Sunday selection, are given entry to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of having won their respective conference tournaments. As for how the NCAA selection committee formula to choose its 36 general offers: There are none.

That said, the committee uses the recently installed NET classification, which is now the organization's main classification tool to evaluate equipment during the season. It replaced the controversial RPI and enters its second year of use before March Madness 2020.

March Madness Clasp Predictions

It is not known exactly which teams will form the NCAA 2020 Tournament until Selection Sunday. Until then, the best you can expect is an educated guest. That's where Ryan Fagan of Sporting News comes in: he will continue to monitor not only the NET scores, but also the evaluation tools of KenPom and KPI to project the full field of 68 before Selection Sunday.

His latest projections (published Monday) present the usual suspects at the top of the seed lines:

1 projected seeds

Kansas

Gonzaga

Baylor

Dayton

2 projected seeds

San Diego State

Seton hall

Florida State

Maryland

Projected 3 seeds

Duke

Louisville

Creighton

Kentucky

4 projected seeds

Michigan state

Villanova

Oregon

Ohio State

NCAA 2020 tournament calendar

The NCAA 2020 Tournament starts on March 17 with the First Four and ends on April 6 in Atlanta, home of this year's Final Four and the national championship games. The first and second round will be played from March 19 to 22, followed by Sweet 16 (March 26 and 27) and Elite Eight (March 28 and 29) a week later.

Round dates First four March 17-18 Round 1 March 19-20 Round 2 March 21-22 Sweet 16 March 26-27 Elite eight March 28-29 The last four April 4 National Championship 6 of April

When are the first four?

Not all 68 teams will play in the NCAA 2020 Tournament. Eight teams, the four automatic and at-large offers of lower seeds, will play in four "First Four,quot; games on March 17 and 18 to win entry to the tournament itself. .

When is the Final Four?

After the NCAA 2020 Tournament has been reduced from 68, 64, 32, 16 and eight teams, it will conclude with the Final Four and the national championship game in Atlanta.

