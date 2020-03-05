Woman diligently takes care of the plant for two years before realizing it is false – Up News Info Tampa

UKIAH, California (Up News Info Local) – A woman from California who raised a "beautiful succulent,quot; for two years says she had no idea that the plant was false.

Caelie Wilkes had been taking care of the plant for two years watering it and leaving it in the window of her kitchen to get sunlight.

"I had an irrigation plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent plant I would be defensive because I just wanted to take good care of it," he wrote on Facebook. "I loved my succulent."

Wilkes decided on Friday to take the succulent from its original plastic container and put it in a new vase. But when he removed the plant, he discovered that it was false.

"I take it out of the container (and) it's sitting on styrofoam with sand stuck on top!" Wilkes, 24, wrote. "I tried with all my strength to keep it looking the best, and it's completely plastic!"

"How did I not know this?" He continued. "I feel that these last two years have been a lie."

The complaint of the Wilkes fake plant went viral on Facebook, accumulating almost 10,000 reactions since Friday, as well as a lot of comments.

The people of Home Depot in Ukiah learned about Wilkes' disappointment and sent him several royal succulents.

"Guys," he wrote Tuesday, "Home Depot arrived (through)!"