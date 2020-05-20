2 Americans arrested on suspicion of helping Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Japanese authorities believe that Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter Maxwell Taylor helped plan and carry out Ghosn's flight to Lebanon from Tokyo.
The United States District Court in Massachusetts issued an arrest warrant on May 6, following a request by Japanese prosecutors, according to a court filing from the United States Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.
Japanese authorities have told their US counterparts that they will seek to extradite the Taylor to face a trial in Japan, according to the document.
Mr. Ghosn's disappearance from Japan, and his announcement two days after he was in his native Lebanon, shocked Japanese legal authorities and sparked speculation about how he escaped. He has never explained how.
American officials moved to capture the men upon learning that Peter Taylor was preparing to fly from Boston to Beirut, Lebanon, according to the documents.