34 celebrities who are actually mixed Asian or Pacific Islanders

Glenn is of Japanese, Scottish, Irish and German origin. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Glenn spoke about his role as Brook in Orange is the new black. "I think the original vision of the character was a blonde girl, and then they opened it up to India, and somehow it fell on me."

She expanded: "What I love about playing Brook is the fact that this is not an Asian stereotype. He doesn't look like any character he's come in for. I like a lot of the typical things you would think: the silly sidekick, the smart, stuff like that. It's something I think about all the time. It's a conversation I ask my agents, I ask my managers. It's always a conversation because I want to interpret parts that are human parts. And I love that they say I'm Asian-American. I'm not 'completely Asian'. I think Asians in general are underrepresented. "