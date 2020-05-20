& # 39; 90 Day Fiance Star Lisa admits calling Usman The N-Word

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90-day star, Lisa cried on Instagram Live after confessing to calling her husband, Usman, the N-word.

The controversial couple has been in the headlines for weeks over the incident, and during a recent interview, Lisa decided to address the whispers. She apologized for using the fox.

"It is said that if you sin and apologize and pray for forgiveness, it is forgiven. So, my husband and I, it is a private way between him and me. Because they are not going to drop it and it is sad. Because the world needs to be united. We are human beings, "he said.

She continued, "I have a lot of love for the world. Anyone who knows me personally before the show, during the show, and after the show really knows what I'm talking about," he added, "It just bothers me that there are so many hateful people in the world. We have people who die every day. I made the mistake of saying the N-word. I apologized several times. But you still want to come after me. This is something between me and my husband, but I'm here to take your abuse. "

The moment is yet to be broadcast on TLC.