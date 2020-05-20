7 beautiful looks of Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards

Style is a form of personalized expression. You can wear any outfit in the world, but the way you wear it is what makes the difference. The only diva who has managed to crack this impeccable personal style code is Priyanka Chopra. The globalized desi girl is one of the most followed style icons in the country and has made a significant mark around the world.

Miss World 2000, Priyanka began her film career in 2003 with Andaaz and then proved that she is here for the long haul, with the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The following year, she won her second Black Lady for Best Performance in a Negative Role on Aitraaz. Awarded with a total of 5 Filmfare Awards, Priyanka has several recognitions to her name for her profession.

But that's not all, the actress is one of the world's most documented fashionistas and continues to serve up some of the top hours of style inspiration coming out. In doing so, Priyanka made 7 impressive appearances at the Filmfare Awards over the years. She went from simple pastel dresses to removing an asymmetrical hooded dress on the red carpet.

It goes without saying that we can't imagine another actor who can take similar risks and make it look like a cake walk. Scroll on to see these 7 looks we totally extract from your red carpet diaries.