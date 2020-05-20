890,000 Los Angeles Entertainment Industry Employees Unemployed – Up News Info

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger provided revealing details of yesterday's meeting of the Los Angeles County Economic Resilience Task Force. The Task Force serves to develop viable recommendations for the County to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment.

Barger called the results "sobering." Yesterday, he asked that "health officials safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by July 4." Now you can see why.

"890,000 movie and entertainment employees are not working," said the supervisor, noting that the effect of job losses on smaller businesses makes the impact much greater.

On March 17, Up News Info reported that IATSE estimated that 120,000 of its members had lost their jobs.

Entertainment is not the only sector affected.

"80 percent of jobs" in the restaurant industry have been lost, he said.

Barger tweeted yesterday about the meeting.

Today, the Economic Resilience Task Force met for our second meeting and I set a goal to reopen Los Angeles County by July 4. Read more about our collaboration with industry leaders to revitalize business and get employees back to work: https://t.co / 5p1wolwcIO pic.twitter.com/PIViqyQrku %MINIFYHTML37009ac9ece555e25992c1e141fb133113% – Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) May 19, 2020

"Many of the experts the County has brought together for this Task Force have been working hard to develop safe and efficient plans to revitalize their sectors as early as next month," Supervisor Barger said Tuesday. "I continue to focus on working with industry leaders and health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen on July 4."