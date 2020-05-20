At the top of a hill overlooking a small Scottish village are the buried remains of the largest settlement in medieval Britain. Around 4,000 people lived within the community's ramparts of land during its heyday in the 400s and 500s CE. At that time, the Picts of the northeast of Scotland were united in kingdoms to defend themselves against the rival groups.

Until recently, archaeologists assumed that the fortified community was much older and much smaller. But a recent LIDAR survey, combined with excavations on the hill, revealed a large urban center that thrived in the centuries just after Rome left Britain. A drone carrying LIDAR instruments shipped to the site, called Tap O’Noth, mapped the long-buried foundations of some 800 shacks, clustered in groups and along roadsides. The cabins were all within 17 acres surrounded by a rampart of earth on the lower slopes of Tap O’Noth. If each cabin housed about four or five people, that is a total population of 3,200 to 4,000.

"That is coming on an urban scale, and in a pictorial context we have nothing else to compare with this. Previously we had assumed that it would have to arrive in Scotland around the 12th century before settlements started to reach this size," he said. Aberdeen University archaeologist Gordon Noble In an email to Up News Info, he added: "We really have no parallels for such a large site in early medieval Britain."

The Picts were a Celtic-speaking culture that made a living raising cattle and growing grains and vegetables. Until the Romans arrived in 43 CE, most of the Picts lived in small communities, but the threat of the Roman invasion changed everything. It didn't take long for the small pictorial farming communities to disappear from the map.

"In the 3rd and 4th centuries, people may have united in places like this in response to the threat of attack from the Roman Empire," Noble told Up News Info. "There were several Roman campaigns in northeast Scotland, and the Picts were a known enemy of the Romans."

That seems to be what happened at Tap O’Noth. The oldest fortress, perched on top of the hill, dates from between 400 and 100 BC. C., and the radiocarbon dates of some test excavations at the site suggest that the settlement began to grow in the 200s CE. But the lowest and widest circle of walls was built in the 400s.

"We don't know for sure if Tap O & # 39; Noth was a permanent settlement," Noble told Up News Info. “It could have been a seasonal gathering place where people gathered at certain times of the year. However, there has been a large amount of manpower expended on the site and its defenses, so there could be a deal throughout the year; in that case, given the limits on agricultural land, it seems likely that the community will have to be supported by homage or surrender from a larger population. "

A kingdom that unites

The large fortified community was part of a complex pictorial landscape that is somewhat difficult to see in today's rural setting. Another fortified settlement in nearby Cairnmore dates from the same period, although it is much smaller than that of Tap O’Noth (after all, everything from medieval Britain is smaller than the settlement at Tap O’Noth). And in the valley below Tap O’Noth, in what is now Barflat Farm, archaeologists have excavated another fortified settlement that appears to have had remote commercial connections. Excavations have found products from the rest of Europe: Mediterranean wine, French glassware and intensive metal production. A standing carved stone, known locally as Rhynie Man, is also found on the site.

Noble and his colleagues are still unsure how all of these Pictish sites fit together, but the sites have surely shared social, political and economic links. There were probably a number of early pictorial kingdoms that began to emerge in the wake of the Roman retreat. Noble says that after the Roman threat disappeared, these pictorial groups banded together to fend off aggressive neighbors and rival kingdoms.

But it is not yet clear whether Tap O’Noth was the economic base of a political center at nearby Barflat Farm, with its abundance of foreign luxury goods, or the other way around.

"It could be that this was the community that supported an early pictorial royal lineage based on the Barflat farm or it could have been the elite community that used Barflat as a ceremonial center," Noble told Tars. "In any setting, I think we are seeing glimpses of the rise of the pictorial realms through work on sites like Tap O & # 39; Noth."

Where ancient and modern worlds overlap

Based on the design of the cabins, Noble and his colleagues have suggested that the settlements were probably built and used at approximately the same time. To be sure, Noble told Up News Info, archaeologists will need to dig more hut platforms; So far, only two artifacts have been excavated and radiocarbon dated.

"We really need to dig more platforms to assess how many are actually contemporary or if there was a smaller population that used different parts of the site over time," he said. "We also want to see if we can assess permanent versus seasonal use of the platforms using soil science techniques and further dating."

Meanwhile, the remains of an ancient pictorial kingdom lie beneath the hills and valleys that surround the modern village of Rhynie, which is home to a few hundred people. Although farming and ranching remain the lifeblood of the area, it is a far cry from the bustling hubs that dotted the land here 1,500 or 1,600 years ago.

"In terms of size compared to the modern population, this often happens," Noble explained. “The royal centers of Scone or Forteviot (later royal pictorial / Scottish centers) are today only small villages. Political centers change, and populations go with that. "