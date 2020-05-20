A new entry in the race for a coronavirus vaccine: hope

Companies like Inovio and Pfizer have started the first tests of candidates on people to determine if their vaccines are safe. Researchers from the University of Oxford in England are also testing vaccines in humans and say they could have a list for emergency use as early as September.
The findings will pave the way for the development of a human vaccine, the researchers said. They have already partnered with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson.
In laboratories around the world, there is now cautious optimism that a coronavirus vaccine, and perhaps more than one, will be ready sometime next year.
Scientists are exploring not just one approach to creating the vaccine, but at least four. So great is the urgency that they combine testing phases and shorten a process that generally takes years, sometimes more than a decade.
"It's an easier target, which is great news," said Michael Farzan, a virologist at Scripps Research in Jupiter, Florida.
"What people don't realize is that the vaccine usually takes many years, sometimes decades, to develop," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who led the monkey trials. . "So trying to compress the entire vaccine process in 12 to 18 months is really unheard of."
"If that happens, it will be the fastest vaccine development program in history."
More than a hundred research teams around the world target the virus from multiple angles.
Moderna's vaccine is based on a relatively new mRNA technology that delivers fragments of the virus's genes to human cells. The goal is for cells to start making a viral protein that the immune system recognizes as foreign. The body builds defenses against that protein, preparing to attack if the actual coronavirus invades.
Some vaccine manufacturers, including Inovio, are developing vaccines based on DNA variations of this approach.
But the technology used by both companies has never produced a vaccine approved for clinical use, let alone one that can be manufactured in industrial quantities. Moderna was criticized for making optimistic predictions, based on a handful of patients, without providing any scientific data.
Other research teams have resorted to more traditional strategies.
Some scientists are using harmless viruses to deliver coronavirus genes into cells, forcing them to make proteins that can teach the immune system to monitor the coronavirus. CanSino Biologics, a company in China, has begun human testing of a coronavirus vaccine based on this approach, as has the team at the University of Oxford.
Other traditional approaches rely on fragments of a coronavirus protein to make a vaccine, while some use killed or inactivated versions of the entire coronavirus. In China, such vaccines have already entered human trials.
Florian Krammer, a virologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, predicted that at least 20 additional vaccine candidates will arrive in clinical trials in the coming weeks.
"I am not worried at all," he said of the prospects for a new vaccine.
Many of these vaccines will stumble as trials progress. As more people are inoculated, some candidates will not be able to protect themselves against the virus and the side effects will become more apparent.
But from what scientists are learning about the coronavirus, it should be a relatively easy goal.
The coronavirus has tempting targets on its surface, unique "spike,quot; proteins that the pathogen needs to enter human cells. The immune system easily learns to recognize these proteins, it seems, and to attack them, killing the virus.
Viruses can challenge vaccine manufacturers by rapidly mutating and changing shape so that the antibodies that work in one viral strain fail in another. Thankfully, The new coronavirus appears to be a slow mutator, and a vaccine that demonstrates its efficacy in trials should work anywhere in the world.
When work began on a coronavirus vaccine, some researchers fear that the antibodies may actually worsen Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But in early studies, no serious risks have emerged.
"That doesn't mean there won't be, but there has been no indication so far, so I'm cautiously optimistic on that point," said Dr. Alyson Kelvin, a researcher at the Canadian Center for Vaccine and Dalhousie University.
Ensuring vaccines are safe and effective requires large trials that require careful planning and execution. If successful vaccines emerge from those trials, someone will have to do a lot of them.
Almost everyone on the planet is vulnerable to the new coronavirus. Each person may need two doses of a new vaccine to receive protective immunity. That's 16 billion doses.
"When companies promise to deliver a vaccine in a year or less, I'm not sure what stage they are talking about," said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiologist at Yale University. "I doubt they are talking about global distributions in billions of doses."
The manufacture of vaccines is profoundly more complex than the manufacture, for example, of shoes or bicycles. Vaccines generally require large vats in which their ingredients are grown, and these must be kept in sterile conditions. Furthermore, no factory has produced millions of doses of approved vaccines made with the latest technology being tested by companies like Inovio and Moderna.
Facilities to manufacture viral vector vaccines have emerged in recent years, including a Johnson & Johnson plant in the Netherlands. But meeting pandemic demand would be a huge challenge. Manufacturers have the most experience with mass-produced inactivated vaccines made from dead virus, so this type may be the easiest to produce in large quantities.
But there cannot be a single vaccine. If that happened, the company that did it would have no chance of meeting global demand.
"The hope is that everyone, on some level, will be effective, and that's certainly important because we need more than one," said Emilio Emini, director of the vaccine program for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provides financial support for many efforts. of competing vaccines.
As part of a public-private partnership that the White House calls Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration has promised to design a kind of parallel manufacturing lane to run alongside clinical trials, increasing capacity long before the trials are over, with The hope that one or more vaccines could be distributed immediately after approval.
President Trump said Friday that the goal of the project was to distribute a vaccine "before the end of the year." To do that, Trump relies on the Department of Defense to manage manufacturing logistics related to vaccine development.
But in an interview Thursday, General Gustave F. Perna, who will manage manufacturing logistics, said discussions about the equipment and facilities needed for production were just beginning.
He described his work as a "math problem,quot;: how to get 300 million doses of a vaccine that doesn't yet exist for Americans, by January.
He added: “Now, how am I going to distribute it? In what will it be distributed? What do I need to order now to ensure I have the distribution capacity? Small bottles, trucks.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Safety, said seemingly minor aspects of production and distribution could complicate progress later.
"This is on a scale that we have never seen since the polio vaccine," he said. "It's the little things like syringes, needles, glass vials. All of that has to be thought of. You don't want something that seems as simple as the bottleneck in your vaccination schedule."
There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet, but there are already questions about who will be able to pay for it.
Oxfam, an international charity, has released an open letter from 140 world leaders and experts calling for a "popular vaccine," which would be "available to everyone, in every country, for free."
"These vaccines have to be a public good," said Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, who signed the letter. "We are not safe until everyone is safe."
Sui-Lee Wee contributed reporting from Singapore.