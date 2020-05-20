Abbas, cornered by Israeli annexation, opts for the "Judgment Day,quot; scenario

For Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, it was a night of reckoning.
While leading the Palestinian national movement, Abbas has opposed violence and entered into negotiations with Israel.
But Israel's push, with the support of the Trump administration, to annex the occupied territory the Palestinians have counted on for a future state may be taking Abbas's strategy to a dead end.
By declaring his intention to break the close security cooperation with Israel that has protected his government from more radical Palestinian elements, and Israeli citizens from acts of terrorism, Abbas's decision could remove impediments to more militant responses.
The announcement, amplified by large numbers of senior Palestinian officials, was in part a desperate move to gain international support in Europe and the Arab world, where they were once staunch allies. they have become less.
Moments after interrupting his speech in Ramallah, Palestinian television abruptly returned to Mr. Abbas, who, in an awkward addition, again pleaded with the international community not to offer mere condemnations of Israel's plans, but to "impose serious sanctions "
The speech was "a desperate cry for help," Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations envoy to the conflict, said on Wednesday. "It is a cry for help from a generation of leaders who have spent their lives building institutions and preparing for statehood for more than a quarter century."
But it was also, according to analysts, an acknowledgment that Abbas's strategy for the past 15 years had failed.
Since assuming control of the Palestinian Authority in 2005, security cooperation has been central to its approach to resolving the conflict. It was a way to demonstrate to Israelis that a Palestinian state in the West Bank did not necessarily pose a threat to Israel and could coexist peacefully alongside it.
But Israel's unilateral annexation plan could put that goal out of reach, perhaps permanently.
"We can go back and say they missed this opportunity, that opportunity, and the other opportunity," said Nimrod Novik, a veteran Israeli peace negotiator who worked under Prime Minister Shimon Peres. "But the whole package is that they are alone, their strongest allies no longer care, they have had enough of them, and the only thing they can do is, like that neighborhood boy who says to his friend:" Hold me, so it doesn't hit him, "hoping he won't drop it."
Under pressure from his constituents not to sit still as the aspirations of a Palestinian homeland dwindle, Abbas has few other cards to play.
The Trump administration has largely backed the Israeli side in the conflict, offering a peace plan with great weight towards Israel and giving the green light to the Israeli annexation of the occupied territory that, according to previous Israeli and American administrations, should be subject to a negotiated agreement with the Palestinians.
Mr. Abbas has threatened to end security cooperation before, and so far neither Mr. Abbas nor Mr. Netanyahu have taken concrete legal action to match his words. But Palestinian officials insisted that Abbas really meant it this time, and cited his unequivocal language as a mighty change.
Khalil Shikaki, a respected pollster and political analyst in Ramallah, said Abbas had entered a dangerous corner. "While his previous statements left room for him to exit through a back door, his statement from the night before placed him in a tight spot where his room to maneuver is gone," Shikaki said.
Still, Mr Abbas's announcement drew a chorus of approval from across the Palestinian political landscape, with Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, urging the authority to take concrete steps to back up Mr Abbas's words, and activists in Mr. Abbas's Fatah party that promises to intensify his "resistance against the occupation,quot;.
It was unclear on Wednesday how, or how fast, the Palestinians planned to undo their security cooperation, which extends to Israeli military and security agencies, as well as the Central Intelligence Agency.
A general from the Palestinian security services, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said he had not yet received orders detailing the steps to be taken.
As a practical matter, the Palestinian general said, the announcement would almost certainly cause forecasters with knowledge of a planned terrorist attack to refrain from showing up.
History offers a kind of guide to the steps that the authority could take. Sometimes over the years, Mr. Abbas has made short-lived moves to end security cooperation only to reverse the course once he has voiced his point.
Abbas last said he was halting security cooperation in 2017, after Israeli police outraged Palestinians by abruptly installing metal detectors at the entrances used by Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem.
But his action was largely symbolic. After Israel backed down and withdrew the metal detectors, Palestinian officials revealed that they had only canceled a few meetings with their Israeli counterparts; Coordination at the operational level had been uninterrupted.
A more significant disruption occurred in 2015, during a A series of stabbing attacks, sometimes called "the knife uprising," when Palestinians left the riot police for several weeks.
In July 2014, Fatah promoted a day demonstration in which thousands marched, unhindered by the police, from the Al Amari refugee camp to the Qalandiya checkpoint.
In each case, the vacuum created by a pause in security cooperation gave way to popular protests and sometimes violence.
Neri Zilber, a Tel Aviv-based adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said organizing such protests, or simply allowing them to move forward, could prove enormously costly to Israel in the court of international public opinion.
"If you have that every Friday for weeks, it will attract people's attention, especially if there are victims and injuries, especially if the protests are not violent," he said. "All foreign journalists in this place will cover those demonstrations."
Opponents of annexation have long warned that it could set the Middle East on fire, leaving Palestinians desperate and feeling they have nothing to lose by resorting to violence.
Israeli and Palestinian analysts warned that Abbas's pronouncements could play a role in fueling the violence, whether or not that is his intention.
Shikaki, the pollster, said he believed Abbas would never instruct the Palestinian security forces or members of his Fatah party to carry out attacks against Israel.
"That does not mean that there will be no violence," he added. "Some Fatah members, not the organization, may turn to him, but they will not because the president or his party instructed them. Instead, they would be trying to interpret what the president said as something that allows them to take such actions." .
Michael Milshtein, a former top Israeli military intelligence official, echoed that warning note: "I am concerned about the local Fatah member in Hebron, or the base officer of the Palestinian security services in Nablus, who hears what that he says and then decides to carry out violent attacks. "
David M. Halbfinger reported from Jerusalem, Adam Rasgon from Tel Aviv and Mohammed Najib from Ramallah, the West Bank.