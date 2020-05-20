Advent Capital Hedge Fund Bros. allegedly caught, married, murdered List of female coworkers

Image: Getty

A lawsuit filed against the Manhattan Advent Capital hedge fund claims that male employees openly rated female employees through a "Fuck, Marry, Kill" system, proving once again that "Kill" is the only category suitable for siblings. of hedge funds.

Former Advent Capital employee Courtney Robb says in her lawsuit that she was fired from the multi-million dollar hedge fund after complaining about the fact that her male bosses had a "Fuck, Marry, Kill" list. She also says she was moved from the "marry" category to the "kill" category after she complained about the toxic and sexist environment, which included the constant use of the words "bitch" and "pussy" on the floor of negotiation. Company CEO, the appropriate place to report such incidents due to the lack of a human resources department.

"Just five minutes" after she complained, according to Robb's lawsuit, she says they called the office of Terry Maitland, the fund's founder and chief investment officer, who allegedly downplayed her complaints by labeling them as "locker room chats." According to the lawsuit, she then responded to Robb's suggestion that the company prioritize female leadership with a statement that could also function as an example of statements that are illegal in the workplace:

"What do you want me to do?" Maitland supposedly said to Robb. "Hire more women? They end up going out to babysit!

So like I'm worried sexism had not hit enough clichés of Horrible Wall Street Man, a portfolio manager who reported directly to Maitland "allegedly told other men in Advent that Mrs. Robb was such a tense bitch that she was already in 'wife' status" according to the New York Post. Get it? Because women become bitches as soon as they become wives, har har har.

The cruel comment in the workplace apparently also spread to Chelsea Clinton, whose foundation was in the same office building and whom Advent Capital employees frequently saw in the building lobby: "& # 39; On Her best day, Chelsea Clinton is a three & # 39 ;, proclaimed the same portfolio manager who called her a tense bitch, the lawsuit said. "

Eventually Robb and two other women in the office began wearing headphones to drown out the cacophony of male voices shouting unsolicited opinions about the women's bodies, but the lawsuit alleges that Maitland also soon mocked at that, despite the fact that male employees were still allowed to wear them.

In a statement to the SendAdvent stated that it offers a diverse workplace and that the demand is not an accurate reflection of what it is like to work there:

"‘ Although Advent cannot comment on pending litigation, we believe the complaint does not fairly or accurately account for the facts of this matter, "an Advent spokesperson said in a statement to The Post. "Advent Capital Management, LLC is a minority-owned firm that takes its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace very seriously," the firm's spokesman said in the statement, referring to Maitland, who is one of the few African American hedge funds. managers running their own firm. "

And while it may be true that hedge fund bros sought to include women in the office by ranking them on a list that ranged from "fuckable" to "assassinable," it's probably not the type of inclusion that most of us we are looking in a work environment.