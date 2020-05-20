Anonymous NFL player suing United Airlines; alleges sexual assault, plane harassment

An anonymous NFL player filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, according to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

According to the report, the player, who was on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in February, was approached by a woman in his hallway who ripped off his protective mask and grabbed the man's penis.

The player alleges that the airline did a minimum to "respond appropriately,quot; during the flight.

Breaking: an NFL player is suing @United Airlines, alleging that he was sexually assaulted and repeatedly harassed by a woman on a recent flight. The lawsuit states that United Airlines did not respond adequately during the flight and did not cooperate with authorities. pic.twitter.com/oS4DJZlc7V – Maestro (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that the woman made "multiple unwanted sexual advances,quot; during the flight. The stewardesses eventually moved the woman, described as a middle-aged Caucasian, after the player's fourth complaint.

The unidentified NFL player and "John Doe 2,quot; are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. A statement I received from attorneys Darren Darwish and Benji Azizian: pic.twitter.com/5LxX2BblLr – Maestro (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020

The lawsuit leaves the player unnamed, while a second ("John Doe 2,quot;) is also part of the lawsuit.

According to Tesfatsion, the woman told the player that she looked "scary,quot; while wearing the mask, which was used to protect against the new coronavirus. The player also said that the woman was potentially intoxicated when the incident occurred.