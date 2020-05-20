Anushka Sharma reacts to Paatal Lok's success



If there is a web program that has become the topic of conversation in the city today, it is Paatal Lok. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother, Karnesh Sharma, the show has been trending on Amazon Prime since its launch. Created by Sudip Sharma, the show also received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences.

After receiving rave reviews from critics and netizens who scoffed at it, Anushka expressed her happiness during an interview with a leading newspaper. "I am overwhelmed by the love and flattery that the public and critics have poured into our love work Paatal Lok. The success of Paatal Lok is due to its content. Today, superlative content is really the most important criterion and Karnesh and I at Clean Slate Filmz have always tried to offer the public something they have never seen before. " The producer also adds: “As a producer who is also an actor, I have only tried to entertain through innovative, very attractive and messy stories. Karnesh and I realized early on that the content landscape was going to witness massive change as we became increasingly exposed to global content and have tried to contribute my insights on this as an actor playing with Karnesh in Clean Slate Filmz "

Being a truly blue producer, Anushka credits the entire Paatal Lok team for this incredible success. She says: “We share this incredible moment with our entire team, who have shared our vision and taught us many things in the process. Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma has been the team captain, leading from the front. It's its brilliance that has captured the underside of a lens that is unique, inspiring, and uncomfortable. "The actress adds:" The directors of the show Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun Dhaware have brought to life the rawness of the screenplay and our Exceptionally talented cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and people like Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika, Jagjeet, Gul Panag, Ishwak, Asif Basra, among others, have poured their hearts out to translate the script's magic to screen. "Well The list goes on, and you surely have a team of talented minds to make this show a huge hit with the streaming giant.

Paatal Lok is Anushka's debut in the digital world. He made his production debut on the big screen with NH 10 in 2015, which was a critical and commercial success. Later, he produced films like Phillauri and Pari. Speaking about her future production plans, Anushka said: “Despite being a young producer, we have tried hard and fortunately our instinctive content options have stood out. It has been a great learning experience for all of us at Clean Slate Filmz as we have taken small steps to focus on curating content. Paatal Lok's success is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning, and healing strategies. ”

We can't wait to see what next Anushka has in store for her fans.