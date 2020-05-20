Apple, Google launches technology for pandemic applications

Apple and Google on Wednesday launched the long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The companies said that 22 countries and several US states. USA They are already planning to create voluntary phone apps using their software. It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time around another user of the app who then tests positive for the virus.

Many governments have already tried, mostly unsuccessfully, to deploy their own phone applications to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those applications have encountered technical problems on Apple and Android phones and have not been widely adopted. They often use GPS to track people's locations, which Apple and Google are banning from their new tool due to privacy and accuracy concerns.

Public health agencies from Germany to the states of Alabama and South Carolina have been hoping to use the Apple-Google model, while other governments have said that the privacy restrictions of tech giants will be a hindrance because public health workers they will not have access to the data. .

The companies said they are not trying to replace contact tracing, an infection control pillar that involves trained public health workers communicating with people who may have been exposed to an infected person. But they said their automatic "exposure notification,quot; system may increase that process and delay the spread of COVID-19 by virus carriers who interact with strangers and still show no symptoms.

The identity of the application users will be protected by encryption and anonymous identification beacons that change frequently.

"User adoption is key to success and we believe that these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage the use of these applications," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The companies said the new technology, the product of a rare partnership between rival tech giants, solves some of the major technical challenges governments have had to build Bluetooth-based applications. It will make it easier for iPhone and Android phones to detect each other, work across national and regional borders, and fix some of the issues that led to past apps quickly draining a phone's battery.

Wednesday's statement also included comments from state officials in North Dakota, Alabama and South Carolina indicating that they plan to use it.

"We invite other states to join us in leveraging smartphone technologies to strengthen existing contact search efforts, which are critical to getting communities and economies back online," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. , a republican.

North Dakota had already released a location tracking app that uses about 4% of the state's residents, more than other US states. USA With similar applications, but it is well below the participation rate that, according to experts, is necessary for such technology to be useful.

Tim Brookins, CEO of ProudCrowd, a startup that developed the North Dakota app, said Wednesday that North Dakotans will now be asked to download two companion apps: their model, to help public health workers to track where COVID-19 patients have been, and Apple-Google Model, to privately notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.