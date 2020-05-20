Arjun Kapoor keeps everyone happy on set- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh opens up in a quick conversation with Filmfare

Rakul Preet Singh made his Bollywood debut in Yaariyan (2014). She was last seen in Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De. She will now be seen in Attack with Arjun Kapoor and in Thank God with Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra. His foray into the southern film industry has already paid big dividends. She hopes to make similar gains in Bollywood as well, now that she has set her sights on Hindi movies. . Here is an exclusive interview with the stunning actress.

His performance was appreciated in De De Pyaar De. Do you think this is a good time for female actors to get good roles?

Yes, cinema is evolving. And the girls are doing well. Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar are very good. If you see Tabu m & # 39; am and Kareena m & # 39; am … They are doing an amazing job. And if you look at the younger batch, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt are doing a good job. In every movie, there is something for an actress. She is no longer there just for songs and dancing.

The stories are changing and now a normal movie doesn't make money. I think it happened digitally. There is so much content available on digital platforms that if you don't give the audience something new, they won't see it. Which is great because it releases new concept films.



As an actor, do you think you are responsible for a change in society?

I do not think so. Yeh toh automatically ho jaata hai because you learn what to say, people are also influenced by what you say. There are millions of people who follow you on social media. If you say something irresponsible, then of course you influence them incorrectly. When you are a public figure, you know that people admire you. Whether we like it or not, we end up being responsible for what we say. So it is our job to give a real picture.

Recently, you played Sridevi in ​​the biopic NTR Kathanayakudu (2018). How was the experience?

It was a great experience. Even his name mentioned along with hers is a pride for me. She is an icon. She was the best we had. Just recreating it for a few minutes on screen was incredible. I did not know her personally. I met her at an award show once. We exchanged greetings.



Have you ever been told that you look like her?

Many people pointed that out when Kathanayakudu's first glance was cast. Some had commented even before that. But I don't think it looks like her. She is wonderful. However, I would love to make your biographical film, if it was ever made.

What has the industry of the South taught you?

Southern industry is disciplined and technically sound. Its content is unusual. They are experimental. I owe what I am to the Telugu film industry. They made Rakul an actor, a star. I speak Telugu fluently because I think I should be able to converse in the language, which has given me bread and butter.



What is the real Rakul like?

I have a lot of energy. Sometimes my brother says that if I have three or four days off in a row, it's stressful for him. Because he doesn't know what to do with my energy.



You are working with Arjun Kapoor for the first time in Attack. How is he as a co-star?

It is fun working with him. He is a sweet and funny boy. He is lively and always jokes. It keeps everyone happy on set. But he says it can be serious and it can also put you in a bad mood. Arjun is well educated and extremely sensitive.