Ashanti denies Ja Rule dating rumors: we never messed with each other

Pop singer Ashanti shut down rumors that she and Ja Rule dated during the heyday of their careers.

"Our chemistry was very bad," he said, speaking about his connection to Ja. "We never messed around like it was never a thing."

She continued, "So we couldn't see each other for months and we'd be at an awards show and perform on stage and it would seem like we've been together all day. Sometimes we would even be coordinated with our outfits." she added. "It's crazy to have that kind of chemistry with someone you don't have a relationship with."

Last week Ashanti went viral after Fat Joe informed him that Irv Gotti initially wanted to replace the singer in "What & # 39; s Luv?" with Jennifer Lopez.

"Irv and Ja had called me, and they woke me up [like] at 3 in the morning, and they said, 'Hey, come down, we made you a song,'" he said. "I go to the studio, it was like 4 in the morning. They played 'What' s Luv? 'And you on it. And they said to me,' This is for you and for J. Lo. We want Latinos to be in this, "he said. "I thought, J. Lo? She [Ashanti] sounds amazing here," Joe continued. "I thought, 'No, we left her there.'"