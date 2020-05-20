Astronauts arrive for NASA's first home launch in the decade

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, exactly a week before their historic SpaceX flight.

It will be the first time that a private company, rather than a national government, has sent astronauts into orbit.

NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flew to Florida from their Houston base of operations aboard one of the space agency's planes.

"It is an incredible time for NASA and the space program, once again launching US crews from Florida and hopefully in just a week from now," Hurley told reporters minutes after arriving.

Hurley was one of four astronauts who arrived at Kennedy on July 4, 2011 for the last space shuttle flight, "making it incredibly humiliating to be here to begin the next launch from the United States."

"We feel it as an opportunity, but also a responsibility for the American people, for the SpaceX team, for all of NASA," added Behnken.

The two are scheduled to take off next Wednesday afternoon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the International Space Station. They will fly from the same platform where Atlantis closed the shuttle program in 2011, the last home launch for NASA astronauts.

Since then, the only way to the space station for astronauts has been on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan.

Hurley and Behnken still don't know how long they will be on the space station: between one and four months. There is only one American right now, astronaut Chris Cassidy, and he could use one hand. Hurley said he received an email from Cassidy Tuesday night in which he wrote that "he is eager to see our ugly mugs on board."

The center's director, former shuttle commander Robert Cabana, and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine greeted astronauts on the former Kennedy shuttle airstrip.

%MINIFYHTML9da993dec214731931fbb8aa6a7aaefd13%

"You really are a brilliant light to all of America right now," Bridenstine told them.

The welcoming committee was dramatically reduced in size due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were no handshakes for the astronauts, who did not wear masks but kept their distance on separate microphones. Cabana and Bridenstine wore masks, except when addressing the crowd; so did the approximately 20 journalists more than 20 feet (6 meters) away.

In these difficult times, Bridenstine said, "This is a time when we can all look to and be inspired by what the future holds."

NASA's commercial crew program has been in the pipeline for years. The competing company Boeing is not expected to launch its first astronauts until next year.

As pioneers, Hurley and Behnken are establishing new pre-launch traditions. They shared two at Bridenstine's request on Wednesday.

Hurley, a former Marine and fighter pilot, followed the military tradition and affixed a mission sticker to the SpaceX flight simulator in Houston on Tuesday, after completing training. Behnken, an Air Force colonel, followed Russian custom and planted a tree. He received help at home from his wife, who is also an astronaut, and their 6-year-old son.

"My son will always have that lemon tree that he was part of the plantation for," Behnken said. "Fortunately, he is going through the hot Houston summer this year and also becoming a tradition for other people."

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.