Ben Stiller talks about being with the late father Jerry in his last days

The actor from & # 39; Zoolander & # 39; Shares the 'last week or two have been tougher' for his father, who died earlier this month, but the veteran comedian had his sense of humor with him to the end.

It's been just over a week since Ben stillerPope Jerry stiller passed away. In a new interview with The New Yorker on Tuesday, May 19, the "Night in the museum"star recalled the last moment that he and his sister Amy Stiller happened to his late father.

"My sister and I were able to be with him," he told the publication. "And, due to the fact that he did not have a coronavirus-related illness, and that he had been ill for a while, we were able to be with him, for which I am very, very grateful."

Ben shared that the "last week or two were tougher" for his father, but the veteran comedian had his sense of humor with him to the end. "He was slowing down a lot and was dealing with a lot of problems. But he left peacefully and he had a sense of humor, to the end."

"I hesitate to call it a sense of humor. He was just funny, so he was always himself. He was almost nine and three years old, and I think his body was at that time when it was time," he continued.

Jerry passed away on May 11 at the age of 92, five years after his wife, Anne Meara, died at the age of 85 in May 2015. When Ben made the announcement amid the coronavirus pandemic, the The 54-year-old actor made it clear that his father's death had nothing to do with the new virus. "It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he announced in a Twitter post.

In his tribute, the "Zoolander"The star remembered the late comedian as" a great father and grandfather, and Anne's most devoted husband for about 62 years. "He concluded his post by saying," He will be greatly missed. I love you Papa."