Blast from the past: when Gregory Peck met Suraiya

Suraiya Jamal Sheikh, popularly known as Suraiya, was a famous singer and actor and arguably a singing superstar from modern India. She made her acting debut with the film Taj Mahal (1941) in which she played the role of Mumtaz Mahal.

Her most famous partner was with Dev Anand. When she was making the movie Vidya (1948) alongside Dev Anand, she became romantically involved with him. The two were paired in seven movies together; Vidya (1948), Jeet (1949), Shair (1949), Afsar (1950), Nili (1950), Do Sitare (1951), and Sanam (1951). She was one of the highest paid stars back then and he was a relative newcomer.

Dev Anand may have been in love with Suraiya but she was in love with Hollywood beau Gregory Peck. The actress was reportedly offered roles in front of the beautiful star. Gregory Peck had tea with her when she arrived in India and that was news. Dev Anand is said to have called himself Gregory Peck to please Suraiya.

When he met Hollywood director Frank Capra at the first India International Film Festival in 1952, he is said to have reportedly given him an autographed photograph of her to give to Peck. Peck is later said to have received the photograph.

Peck had been filming for The Purple Rain (1954) in Sri Lanka. He was said to have been invited to participate in the Filmfare event, but was unable to attend because his flight was delayed. He reportedly made it to the after party and mingled with the stars. Here, the reports get blurry. Some say that Suraiya missed meeting him then, as he did not stay for the party.

An acquaintance of his is said to have taken Peck to his Marine Drive apartment, where they reportedly spoke for an hour. In a later interview, Suraiya recalled that after Peck left, she was so excited about her visit that she couldn't sleep that night.

Filmfare reported on Peck's visit to the Suraiya house: there was a knock on the door shortly after eleven at night on Tuesday, January 5, and there, when it opened, Mr. Peck was asking the surprised mother about Suraiya with a bow: "Where's Suraiya, ma'am? Like this. While still hesitating, Suraiya emerged from her bed, eyes wide with astonishment, to welcome her favorite star. He entered and chatted casually until past midnight when he left to catch the Colombo plane that had stopped here due to an unexpected change in the weather in Ceylon.

In addition to meeting him in Mumbai, Dev Anand himself is said to have met Peck once on the sets of Roman Holiday and later on the sets of Moby Dick.