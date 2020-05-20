Body found on Los Angeles beach identified as WWE professional Shad Gaspard – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment professional Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday morning in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, after being caught in a scam last weekend, police said.

Patrol officers were singled out around 1:25 a.m. by a person who reported that a body had been dragged ashore, according to a statement from the Police Department.

He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after swimming with her 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers managed to safely get out of the water.

Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in WWE as half of the Cryme Time team group, along with teammate JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on television and in movies, including Kevin Hart's 2015 comedy "Get Hard."

He was about 50 meters (46 meters) from the coast when he was last seen by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept into the sea.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, released a statement Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and first responders, coast guards, divers, firefighters and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement said.