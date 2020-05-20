Body found on Los Angeles beach identified as WWE professional Shad Gaspard – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment professional Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday morning in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, after being caught in a scam last weekend, police said.

Patrol officers were singled out around 1:25 a.m. by a person who reported that a body had been dragged ashore, according to a statement from the Police Department.

He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after swimming with her 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers managed to safely get out of the water.

%MINIFYHTML297cc0a1bc0e646c6bcac44520abc11c13%

