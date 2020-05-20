Chad Johnson leaves an incredible $ 1,000 tip at a recently reopened restaurant

Chad Johnson is doing his part to help as companies begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Bengals catcher posted a picture on Twitter Monday that showed he had tipped $ 1,000 for a $ 37.40 meal at a restaurant in Cooper City, Florida, a tip of 2.574 percent. He shared the image with his usual "Proverbs 11:25,quot; caption.

Johnson has a tip history, often based on career statistics; Some examples include tips of $ 540, based on his receiving yards in 2008, and $ 276, the number of yards he had with the Patriots.

Many of his tips also include a note explaining why he tipped that amount. That was the case in Johnson's last tip: "Congratulations on the reopening," he wrote. "Sorry for the pandemic, I hope this helps. & # 39; I LOVE YOU & # 39;".

All in all, another Johnson foot gesture, especially as companies try to regain balance during the COVID-19 pandemic.