Charles Barkley tells a wild story of his 1991 arrest: "I started taking off all my clothes,quot;

In December 1991, Charles Barkley, then the 76ers' star forward, dated Bucks players Frank Brickowski and Larry Krystkowiak after a game Saturday in Milwaukee. What happened that night almost changed the trajectory of Barkley's career.

During an appearance on the podcast "The Lowe Post,quot; with ESPN's Zach Lowe, Barkley revisited that snowy night and explained what led to him being arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Barkley told Lowe that he had left a bar at closing time and that he planned to go to Brickowski's house for a drink. Brickowski told Barkley to go back to his wife because she had parked a good distance from the bar, and that's when everything went sideways.

"Suddenly I heard running," said Barkley. "Then he started to get closer to me and I could hear them say, 'F- Charles Barkley, F- Charles Barkley'. Then I said, 'Hey, girl, we need to speed this up.' I could hear people running towards me, but it was very cold. I didn't want to stop and turn around. We started walking faster. He had to park very far, not a lot of parking there. We have about two blocks away, and these three guys are on top of me. I'm like, "Hey, man. What's your problem?" They say, "We don't like you. We don't like you and we'll kick your butt. "I said," Why will they kick my butt? I don't even know you guys. "They say, 'No, we don't like you.'

"And the old woman is screaming, and I'm screaming, 'Hey, shut up. I'm trying to think around here.' They were three great weightlifters, and they were right on my grill. Two behind me, one right. on my grill. I said, "Man, I don't want any trouble." The guy says, "I'm going to kick your ass." So I'm starting to think, 'OK, what are you going to Do? Because now you're probably going to get your butt kicked. "

Barkley didn't have much time to formulate a plan, so it was with the first thing that came to mind: "Make them think you're crazy."

"So I started taking off all my clothes. I took off my jacket, put on a big coat. I took off my shirt. I took off my shoes and socks," said Barkley. "I think it was just when we were doing & # 39; Karate Kid & # 39 ;, so I thought, wax, wax. I'm doing this, and suddenly, these two guys back off. But this guy is still on my grill. I'm thinking , 'Oh, it's working on two of them, but it's not working on another'. So I said I might as well make my move, so I hit this guy as hard as I can hit a guy.

"He's depressed and says, 'You're hitting me!' And I said, 'You're absolutely right, and there's a lot more where that came from.' It would have been an interesting proposition, that I would try to fight these three big guys if they all attacked me at the same time. But when I hit the old man, he fell, and that was it. "

According to Associated Press reports at the time, Barkley broke the nose of the 25-year-old man, who was treated and released from a Milwaukee hospital. Instead of driving to Brickowski's home, Barkley returned to his hotel room, where he was arrested shortly before 7 a.m., according to the AP.

In June 1992, Barkley was acquitted of both charges, then transferred from the 76ers to the Suns just hours later. In addition to the obvious legal consequences, if Barkley had not been acquitted, the Suns headquarters could have decided it was too risky to acquire.

Barkley enjoyed four All-Star seasons in Phoenix before ending his career in Houston.