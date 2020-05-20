Choose what you pay at Everlane and save up to 50% off on stock items

Choose what you pay The | Everlane

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane gives you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. This is actually great. Your savings will be 20% to 50% off. The sale will continue while supplies last.

What is really happening at Everlane is this: PPeriodically, they choose from a limited selection of excess stock and allow you to dictate the price. However, it is not a quantity, it is divided into three options and you only choose the one you want. The most coveted items at this event are the trainers, boss bagand the denim jacket. There are about 150 articles in each section for mens and woman.

They are also donating all the profits they get from their 100% human line Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 05/13/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 05/19/2020.