Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris wows fans with this dreamy image – see her deep message

Ammika Harris shared a beautiful photo on her social media account, and the dreamy image went hand in hand with the message he shared with her.

The photo he posted caused positive reactions in the comments among his fans, as you will see below.

A follower said, ‘No, it doesn't. He sees even what you don't see, that's why sometimes we don't understand why we go through some things that we do. But he knows what he's doing. "

Someone else posted this: You're right, he doesn't make mistakes, but he did give us the freedom of choice … whatever path we choose for us is our choices, not his … that's where saying comes in. "choose wisely,quot;. & # 39;

Another follower said that "it definitely doesn't." Everything is in accordance with his plan, my dear, "and someone else wrote:" Yes, God is not mistaken and that is why we believe in him. "

Another commenter posted this message and someone else said, "He never does and he never will, believe it, darling," wrote one fan: "Soooo beautiful girl! God is good all the time. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ‘Your aura is so beautiful! I don't know you, but you understand me! Beautiful spirit @ammikaaa ", and another follower posted this message:" I love this! My father had a shirt with my photo that said: "I must be perfect because God is not wrong!" I love this, @ammikaaa. "

Apart from this, before Ammika surprised many of her fans with a profile photo she shared. From the way she stands in front of the camera, people could see her small waist and were impressed by her strong reaction.

Ad

The other day, Ammika shared some new photos on her social media account with her baby Aeko and fans are simply in love with him.



Post views:

0 0