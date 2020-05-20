Co-host "The Real,quot; Jeannie Mai spoke about racism in black and Asian communities during the coronavirus pandemic

In an upcoming interview with , Jeannie Mai, co-chair of the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show and NAACP Image The real, spoke about racism in black and Asian communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is something bigger right now that is really important to me. And that is the conversation about racism," Jeannie, who is Vietnamese and Chinese, told .
Let's be honest: Right now, there are two areas that have been highlighted during the quarantine: the ongoing fight for the black community and the Asian community, which has also been dealing with a huge backlash due to the terminology we are using around the coronavirus and where it comes from, "he continued.
"The most recent occurrence [of racism] with Ahmaud Arbery obviously caught our attention and was absolutely deplorable, but it is also the fact that the black and brown communities are being hit harder than ever during this time; economically and socially, they have It has been terrible for them, "Jeannie said.
"This is a time when I really ask people to look inwardly at what they are doing to help end racism in their conversations, in their homes, in their ideologies and in their communities," he continued.
"How do we stop it? Because no matter who attacks racism, it affects us all. That is the only thing I don't think we all understand. When something happens to our brothers in the black and brown community, that is happening to us," he added. Jeannie.
"Our society continues to backtrack on any progress we have made when racism still exists," he said.
"I would like all my non-black friends to understand that racism affects us all. This time, we must not only defend our brothers and sisters of other colors, but we must protect them and speak for them and take action. As if it were ours. own blood. That is the only way we will win, "he said.
"Take whatever action you can to ensure that justice prevails and have conversations with others about what you read and how you feel," Jeannie urged.
She continued, "The most important thing is, if you can scroll beyond the images and stories of people attacked by hate crimes, and you just shake your head like, 'Oh man, that sucks.' He has an overreaction and keeps going up, something is wrong with that area of his thinking, if he is not allowed to process it and really feels what is happening. "
She added, "It's okay to feel uncomfortable. You have to feel pain. And you have to feel, 'Oh my God, what can I do?'
"So don't scroll past these images; in fact, take a moment to process them … Face the discomfort and feel the excitement, because that's really when you understand the struggle these communities have to go through." .
Jeannie concluded: "We need to protect each other. When you ignore it and don't absorb the feeling, it is much more difficult to understand why they need our support."
To learn more about hate crimes and how to report them, click here.
