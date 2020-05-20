Coronavirus ‘does not spread easily’ from contaminated surfaces – BGR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified their COVID-19 transmission information website to make it clear that the primary way the coronavirus is spread is from person to person.

The CDC says the virus does not spread easily by touching surfaces, objects, or animals.

The page indicates that touching surfaces can still be risky if the person touches their face (mouth, nose, eyes).

The new coronavirus is as dangerous as it is because it can spread easily and go unnoticed for a long time. The incubation period is two to 14 days, and not all carriers develop symptoms. But all infected people are contagious and can transmit the disease to others. Social distancing, wearing face masks, and practicing good hygiene are easy ways to reduce the risk of infection. We have also been trained to disinfect surfaces to avoid the risk of coming in contact with virus-laden particles. Studies have shown that sneezing and coughing can easily spread the virus, and air conditioning can help those particles travel beyond 6 feet. Even talking and singing is enough to spread particles that can infect others or contaminate surfaces. And the virus can survive for hours to days on certain materials.

But the CDC has changed its COVID-19 guidelines in recent days to make it clear that the virus spreads primarily through person-to-person contact and "does not spread easily,quot; on contaminated surfaces.

In summary, a study in mid-March told us how long the coronavirus survives in the air and on surfaces. The virus can last up to three hours in the air, up to three days in plastic and stainless steel, and up to four hours in copper. Cardboard tests showed that the virus is present for up to 24 hours. And CDC found that the virus survived for 17 days in cruise ship cabins before disinfection. The CDC made it clear that the data was not sufficient to confirm transmission from infected surfaces, and the presence of viral RNA on the surfaces does not mean that the virus could still infect anyone.

The CDC has quietly changed the wording on the COVID-19 broadcast on its website. First seen by Yahoo Life, the change occurred sometime last week. the Wayback machine It helped us identify the exact moment the wording changed. Here's what the CDC notice read on May 11:

A day later, the information on the page was edited, and the CDC added details about the ways the virus spreads:

The CDC has not yet eliminated the possibility of transmission by touching contaminated surfaces: "It is possible for a person to contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," he says. the page. "This is not believed to be the main form of spread of the virus, but we are still learning more about this virus."

Yahoo Life It also notes that the World Health Organization did not make any changes to its own recommendations. The organization also emphasizes that the coronavirus spreads "mainly from person to person," but adds that "it can also spread if it touches contaminated objects and surfaces."

With all of that in mind, you should be careful when you touch objects and surfaces. It is safer to exercise caution and continue to treat surfaces as you have been since this pandemic began. Clean shared surfaces frequently and wash your hands or use disinfectant when in public places. As a reminder, it is safe to go to stores to buy food and supplies (but wear a mask), and it is safe to order food from restaurants.

People who buy food and supplies during the new coronavirus pandemic. Image Source: Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images / Shutterstock