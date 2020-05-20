COVID-19 contact tracking reaches Apple devices with iOS and iPadOS 13.5

Apple released iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 for iPhones, iPods, and iPads today. They were released in conjunction with minor software updates for Apple TV and HomePod devices. The iOS update primarily adds new health-related features, especially the much-discussed Exposure Notification API that was jointly developed with Google to help local, regional, and national governments implement contact tracking strategies to combat the COVID pandemic. -19.

The use of the contact tracking API is optional for the user. Furthermore, exposure reports require the user to once again opt for notification, and can only be done after one of the government agencies confirms the positive result.

Additionally, iPhone and iPad users who rely on Face ID to access content or services on their devices will find a new and streamlined process for logging in if they wear face masks that interfere with facial scanning technology, as previously reported.

Users of all supported devices will now be able to change the Group FaceTime call settings so that if a participant speaks at any given time, it will no longer cause the video tiles to automatically resize. IPhone users in the United States can now choose to automatically share health information stored on their phones with emergency services when they call emergency services.

Below: Pictures of how the Exposure Notification API works on iOS and Android smartphones.



Finally, there are some bug fixes in the mix. Both iPhones and iPads got a fix for "an issue on the shared sheet where hints and actions may not load,quot; and "an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play videos from some websites,quot; , according to the update notes. Additionally, iPadOS users are getting resolutions for various security issues, Apple says, "including some that could lead to unexpected memory corruption or stability issues with the Mail app."

Apple also updated tvOS and HomePod software to version 13.4.5 today (major new features not listed), and released iOS 12.4.7 for devices that don't support iOS 13. The company released a minor update to watchOS for the Apple Watch earlier this week; That update (watchOS 6.2.5) brought certain health-related notifications to users in Saudi Arabia, and added new rainbow colored Pride watch faces. Today we also saw the seed of the fifth beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.5, an update for Mac that will probably reach the general public in a short time.

Here are Apple's update notes for iOS 13.5:

iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on Face ID devices when you wear a face mask and introduces the ‌ Exposure Notification to API to support COVID-19 contact tracking apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control the automatic prominence of video tiles in group calls aceFaceTime‌ and includes bug fixes and other improvements. Face ID and access code Simplified unlock process for Face ID devices when wearing a face mask

Password field is automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen when wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes and other apps that support Face ID login ‌ Exposure notification‌ ‌ Exposure notification ‌ API to support COVID-19 contact tracking applications from public health authorities TFaceTime‌ Option to control automatic prominence in group calls ‌FaceTime‌ so that the video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks Emergency services Option to automatically share health information and other essential information from your medical ID with emergency services when you make an emergency call (US only) This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Addresses an issue in which users may see a black screen when trying to play videos from some websites

Fixed an issue in the shared sheet where hints and actions might not load

And for iPadOS 13.5:

‌IPadOS‌ 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on Face ID devices when wearing a face mask and introduces an option to control the automatic prominence of video tiles in ‌FaceTime‌ group calls. This update includes bug fixes and other improvements. Face ID and access code Simplified unlock process for Face ID devices when wearing a face mask

Password field is automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen when wearing a face mask

It also works when authenticating with ‌App Store‌, Apple Books, ‌Apple Pay‌, iTunes and other apps that support login with Face ID ‌FaceTime‌ Option to control automatic prominence in group calls ‌FaceTime‌ so that the video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Addresses an issue in which users may see a black screen when trying to play videos from some websites

Fixed an issue in the shared sheet where hints and actions might not load

Addresses security issues, including some that could lead to unexpected memory corruption or stability issues with the mail app

Dan Goodin contributed to this report.