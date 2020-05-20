Cyclone Amphan strikes India and Bangladesh

The combination of an impressive evacuation effort and the weakening of the storm as it swirled ashore appears to have saved many lives.
Just a few days ago, meteorologists were calling the cyclone, called Amphan, one of the most dangerous storms in decades. And preparations for it were complicated by the fact that the cyclone struck amid the pandemic, with India and Bangladesh blocked and experiencing a alarming increase in coronavirus infections.
Many villagers along the Indian coast were concerned about running to crowded emergency shelters, where they feared they might catch the virus. Hundreds of shelters were not even available because they had been converted to quarantine centers two weeks ago.
Still, by Wednesday night, more than three million people had been removed from their homes along the Bay of Bengal and were staying in shelters. Bangladesh authorities also managed to evacuate 520,997 animals, they said, including cows, goats, buffalo, chickens and ducks.
One of the hardest hit cities was Kolkata, once the capital of British India, home to many fragile buildings hundreds of years old. Cyclone Amphan's eye passed close to the city, bringing with it winds of 100 miles per hour and ropes of rain.
The storm tore the trees to pieces, exploded transformers, overturned utility poles, and damaged many houses, an unusual destruction for the city, which is more than 50 miles inland from the Bay of Bengal and is generally spared from damage. by cyclones.
"It is a pretty bad storm," said Jawhar Sircar, a retired government administrator, speaking on the phone as rain hit the windows of his house in southern Calcutta. Trees are falling. The pots are falling. Things fly here and there. "
Another Kolkata resident, Manu Bandyopadhyay, a contractor, was dejected about losing his ancestral home in a fishing village. His grandfather was a fisherman.
"If he were alive today," Bandyopadhyay said, "he would have cried."
As the cyclone progressed, humanitarian organizations were especially concerned about the one million Rohingya refugees trapped in muddy camps off the coast of Bangladesh, where they ended up after fleeing the massacres in Myanmar a few years ago. Many of the refugees live on bare slopes in flimsy houses made of sticks and plastic sheeting.
But the storm skirted that area, dumping it in heavy rain but without washing houses, as many humanitarian and refugee workers feared.
"We stay inside and pray to Allah that the cyclone will not affect us," said Enayetullah, who has a name and lives with his three children in the Kutupalong refugee camp near the city of Cox’s Bazar.
Indian and Bangladeshi authorities are becoming good at large-scale coastal evacuations.
After a cyclone in 1999 killed thousands of people, both governments built hundreds of new emergency shelters. They are not picturesque: imagine a rectangular two-story building, with peeling paint and cinder blocks on stilts, almost like a crab. But The structures, some designed by the faculty of one of India's elite universities, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, have proven to be storm resistant.
Authorities have also beefed up their methods of getting the word out, via text messages, television commercials and old door-to-door pleas to evacuate.
Throughout the day, Tuesday and Wednesday, emergency teams in orange jumpsuits and yellow helmets walked the paths of the beach, urging people through megaphones to leave their homes and go to evacuation shelters as an ever-increasing sea Foamy hit the sea walls and spilled onto the roads.
"Don't go out in the storm," said a prominent message on Indian television stations.
The cyclone made landfall around 4 p.m. near the Indian city of Digha, on the east coast, with wind speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour.
Although damage assessments were still incomplete on Wednesday night, as Amphan continued to work in northeast India, authorities said several people had died, including a crushed little boy after the wall of his mud hut collapsed. and fell on him.
A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned after a rescue boat capsized during a rescue operation. At least two other deaths were reported in the Indian media.
The cyclone tore through the bridges connecting the Indian islands to the mainland and left many areas without electricity or telephone service, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. She said that while a clearer picture of the devastation would emerge Thursday, there were at least seven deaths, The Associated Press reported.
But many residents said this was better than they expected.
On Monday, Cyclone Amphan swept the Bay of Bengal as the strongest cyclone ever recorded in the region. But by Tuesday, a phenomenon called vertical wind shear, the displacement of winds with altitude, had disrupted the storm's rotational structure, weakening it.
Initially Amphan became powerful because the waters it passed over were extremely hot, up to 88 degrees in parts of the Indian Ocean. Warmer water provides more energy to power such spinning storms.
Climate change is raising ocean temperatures, but other factors, including natural variability, may play a role. While it is not possible to say whether any specific storms like Amphan were made more powerful by climate change, scientists have long hoped that tropical storms like this one will increase in strength as the world warms up.
The storm washed over the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove swamp and wildlife refuge, home to endangered species, including the Bengal tigers.
Belinda Wright, executive director of the Wildlife Protection Society of India, said some of the villages outside the wildlife refuge had been severely affected, and that she received a panic call on Wednesday afternoon from a man. with whom he works in a village. on a remote island
The man said dozens of people had hidden in a concrete shelter built on top of a school. Outside, the trees had broken, dead cattle spread across the ground, and huge waves threatened to destroy 12-foot-high levees that protected the mud hut village from being completely destroyed.
If the levees don't hold up, she said, "They have no chance."
"He was very, very emotional," said Wright. “I could hear the children crying in the background. He said to me: ‘This could be the end. This could be the last time I talk to you. "
But several hours later, Mrs. Wright caught up with him.
"The embankment was maintained," he said. "He sounded extremely positive and triumphant having survived."
Suhasini Raj contributed reporting from Lucknow, India, and Henry Fountain from Albuquerque, N.M.