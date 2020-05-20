Darryl Strawberry calls Dodger fans and says leaving New York is the "biggest mistake,quot; of his career

Darryl Strawberry left the Mets for the Dodgers at age 28 with a recap of a future legend.

His sweet approach from the left side of the plate had led to Rookie of the Year honors and seven All-Star appearances so far. He hit 252 home runs and stole 191 bases for the Mets. He was champion of the World Series.

But Strawberry's career fell apart in Los Angeles. Injuries and addiction kept him off the field and caused a fall from grace. He still regrets leaving New York for Hollywood and says the change contributed to his decline.

In an interview with SNY Tuesday, Strawberry called signing with the Dodgers "the biggest mistake I've ever made in my career,quot; and called fans in Southern California less dedicated to player success.

"The fans are very different in New York than in Los Angeles," said Strawberry. Los Angeles fans are late and leave early. New York fans arrive early and never leave. They wait until the end of the game, whether you win or lose, and I was used to that.

“I was more used to aggressive fans and playing in New York City and letting people get past the canoe and yell at you running across the field. And when you suck, they tell you that you suck. And you look at them like, ‘Yes, it sucks right now. I need to improve ".

Strawberry said the way New York fans hold players accountable was an important structure for him that kept him in touch with the Mets. Once he moved to Los Angeles, the loss of that system perhaps contributed to his downfall.

"They want you to get better, and that's what I love about playing in New York," Strawberry said. "It was heartbreaking to leave the Mets and that was the biggest mistake I made in my career leaving New York to go play in Los Angeles."

Strawberry ended his career with 335 home runs, but he's still one of the best and what about baseball. If the second half of his career had gone better, he probably could have approached 500 long balls.

Still, he left the game leaving an important mark. When fans think of Major League Baseball in the late 1980s, he is one of the first hitters to think.