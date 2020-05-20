Delay in Harvey Weinstein trial in LA amid COVID-19 outbreak

Harvey Weinstein should be on his way to Los Angeles to face several more charges of sexual misconduct, but his extradition to the golden state has been suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The virus has delayed the processing of extradition documents," said Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on page six. "There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom."

Three women accused the former Hollywood executive of sexual misconduct. He faces two counts of sexual assault for restraint and one of rape, forced oral intercourse, and sexual penetration.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in February by a judge for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman.

"I feel remorse about this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I am really trying to be a better person," Weinstein said at the time, addressing his victims.