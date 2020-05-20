Delay in Harvey Weinstein trial in LA amid COVID-19 outbreak

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Harvey Weinstein should be on his way to Los Angeles to face several more charges of sexual misconduct, but his extradition to the golden state has been suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The virus has delayed the processing of extradition documents," said Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on page six. "There is no time estimate on when he will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom."

