Detroit-area doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy resigns from license – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit-area doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy in more than 200 children released his medical license and agreed to pay a $ 5,000 fine under a settlement accepted Wednesday by state regulators.

"A great day for patients who were long overdue," said attorney Brian McKeen, who has won two lawsuits so far for Dr. Yasser Awaad's treatment of children.

A disciplinary panel from the Michigan Board of Medicine accepted the agreement during a video conference meeting. There was no immediate response from Awaad's lawyer to a request for comment.

The attorney general's office filed a complaint against Awaad in 2018, years after he treated the children as a pediatric neurologist at Oakwood Healthcare in Dearborn, which is now part of Beaumont Health.

"Between 1997 and 2007, (Awaad) misdiagnosed approximately 250 patients who had epilepsy or seizure disorders, based on electroencephalograms that were not performed or were not interpreted correctly," the complaint said. "Some of these patients were also misdiagnosed as having attention deficit disorder or other autism spectrum conditions."

The children received medications that were unnecessary and sometimes harmful, the complaint said, and their actual conditions were not addressed.

Awaad agreed with regulators that the allegations could be treated as true to resolve the complaint. He said he has not actively practiced medicine in Michigan since 2007.

McKeen represents dozens of patients who have accused Awaad of negligence. During a test last year, he said the doctor was running a "fraud train,quot; by repeatedly ordering expensive EEG tests.

Awaad's lawyer told the jury that it was "scandalous and absurd,quot; to claim that Awaad intentionally harmed Mariah Martínez when she was 9 years old. Harry Sherbrook said diagnosing epilepsy was more than reading EEG.

The jury awarded more than $ 3 million to Martinez, although a judge reduced it to $ 846,000 due to state limits on negligence lawsuits.

In a second case in October, a jury awarded nearly $ 2.8 million to a former Awaad patient. That verdict is likely to drop as well.

Awaad's agreement to relinquish his medical license was not his first meeting with regulators. A similar complaint was filed in 2011 about her epilepsy diagnoses. He paid a $ 10,000 fine and agreed to have another doctor review his work for a period.

