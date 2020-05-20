Disney Springs Reopens As Theme Parks Go Back To Business – Up News Info

Disney Springs, the shopping and retail complex adjacent to Walt Disney World in Orlando, began a gradual reopening on Wednesday with 44 of its 190 locations, including retail stores and business-ready restaurants.

The park declined to share attendance numbers, but fans turned to Twitter with relief when locals opened the doors, including company-owned stores, World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger (for mobile orders only), and Marketplace. Co-Op. Some had lines in what is one of the first important tests of appetite for a public gathering controlled by a major US entertainment company. USA

Disney announced the plans earlier this month after a Shanghai playbook, where it opened a retail complex outside of the theme park before the main attraction. Shanghai Disneyland opened, apparently successfully so far, on May 11 with attendance limits which, according to CEO Bob Chapek, would be extended weekly according to parameters set by the Chinese authorities.

Disney Springs is open from 10 a.m. at 10 p.m. The complex has four neighborhoods: The Landing, Marketplace, West Side, and Town Center, built around docks. Strict on-site security protocols include social distancing, required facial covers and that all guests have their temperature taken before entering the complex. No one will be admitted to register 101.4 or higher, and the rest of their group.

Elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms are thoroughly sanitized and hand sanitizer and hand wash stations are available throughout the site.

"Wait times are everywhere right now in #DisneySprings – STK is an hour, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is on foot. Most fast service establishments do not currently have a line, "WDW Today (an unaffiliated site for everything related to Walt Disney World) tweeted.

"Edward Beiner in #DisneySprings It's here for all your fine glasses needs and will keep everything freshly sanitized as you go! published a recently reopened optician.

Universal CityWalk outside Universal & # 39; s Orlando park reopened last Thursday, also with a limited number of companies and strict safety regulations.