Donald Trump is using the pandemic as an excuse to deport migrant children without even telling their families

Another day, another extreme cruelty: according to a report at New York Times, the Trump administration has deported nearly 1,000 migrant children and adolescents during the past two months of the covid-19 pandemic, sending them out of the United States alone and sometimes taking them on a flight without even telling their relatives. Stephen Miller, who unfortunately is still alive, must be delighted.

Trump's latest tactic in the service of dramatically reducing immigration is, like the New York Times notes, a total of 180 from past policy:

The deportations represent an extraordinary change in policy that has been unfolding in recent weeks on the southwest border, whereby the safeguards that have been in place for migrant children for decades by Democratic and Republican administrations appear to have been abandoned. Historically, young migrants who turned up at the border without adult guardians received shelter, education, medical care, and a lengthy administrative process that allowed them to file a case to stay in the United States. Those who were eventually deported were sent home only after arrangements were made to ensure they had a safe place to return to.

But now, even children already in the United States with pending asylum cases are not safe from deportation. As the Times reported, in addition to the more than 900 children and adolescents who were deported in March and April, shortly after reaching the border, 60 youth who were already detained in government shelters were also suddenly sent out of the United States, sometimes " shaking from their beds in the middle of the night. "

According to the TimesEven young children have been put on flights by themselves. Take the case of Sandra Rodríguez and her 10-year-old son, Gerson, whom he sent across the southern border with the expectation that once Gerson arrived in the United States, he could finally live with Rodríguez's brother in Houston. But instead, shortly after entering the United States, Gerson was sent only to Honduras.

This incredibly cruel treatment of young migrants, as well as their families, is part of the Trump administration's attempt to erase any vestige of due process at border with Mexico Citing the pandemic, immigration officials have used provisions of the 1944 Public Health Act as justification to essentially close the United States to all asylum seekers crossing the border. The impact has been severe: IOver a period of almost two months from mid-March to May, Only two people requesting protection for humanitarian reasons at the border, they were allowed to remain within the United States.

"What is happening on the border right now is a tragedy. We are abandoning our legal commitment to provide asylum to people whose lives are in danger in other countries, "Kari Hong, immigration attorney and professor at Boston College Law School, saying the Washington Post. "By invoking these emergency orders, the Trump administration is simply doing what it has always wanted to do, which is to end the asylum law in its entirety," she said.

While Trump administration officials have justified their probably illegal The use of emergency orders in the name of public health, the fact that officials have also deported children and adolescents who were already under the care of the federal government, indicates that something else is happening here. me I wonder what it could be.