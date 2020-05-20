EA is open source Command and Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command and Conquer: Red Alert

EA plans to release the source code of its classic strategy games in real time Command and Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command and Conquer: red alert, the studio announced today. The source code for the two games is slated to be available in conjunction with the release of Command and conquer remastered collection, which includes remastered versions of both titles and its expansions, on June 5.

When opening the games, players should be able to use the resources to create modifications that, in theory, could be quite extensive. "These open source DLLs should help users design maps, create custom units, replace designs, alter game logic, and edit data," said Jim Vessella, EA producer at Command and conquest remastered, in a blog post Open source assets can also be used in conjunction with a new map editor that is part of the collection, he added.

%MINIFYHTML245b52d15bacb6408cf8314d62c1c70c13%

Mods and custom maps will work on Steam and Origin

Players will be able to use custom maps and mods, whether they're playing through Steam or EA's Origin game launcher, though the process for using custom assets differs slightly for each, according to Vessella. On Steam, EA will use the Steam Workshop to distribute maps and mods, and you'll be able to download content both from within the game's Community center and within each game. If you play Origin, you will be able to download maps in the game, but you will have to install modifications manually.

The source code for both games will be available under the GNU General Public License version 3, Vessella said.