Eastern Market Launches Virtual Flower Season This Sunday – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The annual flower day in the Eastern Market may be canceled, but you can still get some beautiful flowers.

A Detroit's 53-year-old annual tradition that draws thousands of people did not happen this year because of Covid-19. But on Sunday Eastern Market is launching a virtual flower day considered a flower season.

"To allow people to go online and see the flowers that are available from flower growers in Southeast Michigan, preorder, pay in advance, and then arrange pickup on Thursday," said Dan Carmody, president of Eastern Market. Partnership.

CArmody says this virtual flower season will provide customers with the opportunity to obtain quality flowers, while supporting 600 small businesses in Michigan where the virtual platform will provide a wide variety of flowers.

Carmody says the market is not completely closed, "We will launch our Sunday market which generally opens in June, perhaps a little earlier."

The famous Saturday market will of course still be open with some changes.

A A limited number of customers are allowed in the sheds, and masks are required to wear. The signage will remind shoppers to keep their distance.

TThere are also direct selling markets here on Tuesdays that allow you to pre-order meats in bulk and produce in advance.

TThe virtual flower season begins this Sunday, May 24 at easternmarketflowers.com

